Bills Playoff Picture: Standings & Scenarios for Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have already clinched a playoff spot, but their seeding is still to be determined heading into Week 16. The Bills need a bit of help to win the AFC East. Even if the Bills are able to defeat the Patriots in Week 16, Buffalo would need New England to also lose to Miami in Week 17.

New England holds the tiebreaker over Buffalo thanks to its record against common opponents, per NFL.com. If the Patriots defeat the Bills, Buffalo would be eliminated from contention for the division title and will be in the postseason as either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.

The No. 5 Bills would go on the road to face the No. 4 Texans if the postseason started today. Buffalo clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 with their win over Pittsburgh, but the Bills are going to find it difficult to climb much higher than the No. 5 seed. FiveThirtyEight’s computer projections give the Bills just a three percent chance to win the AFC East and a two-percent chance to get one of the top two AFC seeds. The Bills have a one-percent chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills Current Playoff Picture Makes the No. 5 Seed the Most Likely Scenario

The most likely scenario for the Bills is for them to land the No. 5 seed. Even if the Bills were to lose their next two games they would have a chance to get the higher Wild Card seed via tiebreakers.

If the Bills win against either the Patriots or Jets they will be no lower than the No. 5 seed. Josh Allen emphasized that the goal for the team is bigger than simply making the postseason.

“We have two more crucial games that could really dictate the outcome of where we are seeded,” Allen noted, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s a good position to be in, but we’ve got to attack these next weeks. We understood what we were playing for. The goal is not just to get into the playoffs, so there’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of things to be learned from the tape.”

Here is a look at the Bills standings and playoff picture.

AFC East Standings: Week 16

Here is a look at the AFC East standings heading into Week 16. We will be updating this after the Bills-Patriots game.

TEAM W L Patriots 11 3 Bills 10 4 Jets 5 9 Dolphins 3 11

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots* 11 3 0 3. Chiefs* 10 4 0 4. Texans 9 5 0 5. Bills* 10 4 0 6. Steelers 8 6 0 7. Titans 8 6 0 8. Browns 6 8 0 9. Raiders 6 8 0 10. Colts 6 8 0 11. Jaguars 5 9 0 12. Broncos 5 9 0 13. Chargers 5 9 0 14. Jets 5 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 11 0 16. Bengals 1 13 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.