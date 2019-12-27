Jason Garrett Curiously Addresses Potential Final Game as Cowboys Coach

Nearly nine years to the day of his introduction as Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett faces the prospect of unemployment — as soon as Monday.

Barring a post-Christmas miracle, the 7-8 Cowboys’ bitter season will end Sunday at AT&T Stadium, where they’ll host the Washington Redskins in the 2019 finale. And if (when?) it does, Garrett, whose contract is set to expire, will officially be on notice, his pink slip fully expected.

Perhaps resigned to his fate, the appropriately-nicknamed Clapper claims he’s “taking the same approach as I’ve always taken” entering Week 17 despite the increasingly likely reality of his departure.

“Don’t really think much about that stuff,” Garrett said Thursday, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. “Come to work today and do everything I can to help our team have a great Thursday in our preparation for Sunday.”

When will the 53-year-old focus on his future?

“I guess some point in the future,” Garrett responded.



Typical.

The only explanation for such a canned answer — completely on-brand for him — is an internal hope that Dallas’ season doesn’t end around 6:25 p.m. CT on Sunday evening.

A win over Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants would mean the Cowboys, somehow, capture the NFC East title for a second straight year. Conversely, a loss to the Redskins or a Philadelphia win ensures the ‘Boys are sent home for the winter.

Except for their leader, who’d head straight to Jerry Jones’ office, one last time …

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dak Brushes Aside Garrett Query

The weight of the team on his bum shoulder, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in no mood to discuss Garrett’s lame-duck deal, since Prescott himself is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

“I think it’s the last game on mine as well, so I’ll be damned if I speak on anybody else’s future or their place,” he said after Thursday’s practice, per ESPN.

Garrett’s job status is tied to Prescott, who remains extremely limited in practice due to a sprained right AC joint. He’s expected to start Sunday against the Redskins’ sieve-like defense, which ranks 14th against the pass (235.3 yards per game) 24th in points allowed (25.9) and 25th in total yards (376.3).

Cowboys Identify Problem in Meyer as Next HC: Report

Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman recently took a straw poll on Urban Meyer, asking three “team executives” to rank the former Ohio State coach’s top landing spots in 2020.

The Cowboys, per these officials, check in as the second-likeliest organization to secure Meyer’s services, ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns. But there’s a caveat …

“Owner Jerry Jones will be desperate after this season, and there’s “very real interest” in Meyer, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. What team officials tell me, however, is they think Meyer will want more personnel control than Jones will allow,” Freeman wrote.

If it came down to title, the Cowboys don’t stand too much of a chance of hiring Meyer as Jason Garrett’s successor. This is Jones’ child, and the owner and general manager isn’t looking for a co-parent so much as a babysitter.

Per Freeman’s sources, the Redskins are the early favorite to land Meyer, who attended their Week 15 home game against the Eagles and could be granted the authority to buy Washington’s groceries, not just cook the meals.

READ NEXT: Ex-NFL HC Rex Ryan Destroys Jason Garrett, ’Charmin Soft’ Cowboys [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL