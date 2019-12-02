Doc Rivers Comments on Dallas Beating the Lakers After the Clippers Beat Them

Last week the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 114-99. Both teams were seeking a six-game win streak but unfortunately for Dallas, only the Clippers were able to extend their stretch. The Mavericks played again in L.A. five days later, but this time against the Lakers. Today, the Mavericks defeated the Lakers, 114-100, robbing the team of their 11-game win streak

With all this talk about who the best team in L.A. is, NBA fans had a lot to say about the Mavericks playing against both. Today, in a pre-game interview posted by Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about his thoughts regarding the Lakers’ loss and the Clippers’ win against the Mavericks.

“It’s just the NBA. Every night is a different night, with travel…I don’t put a lot of stock into the regular season matchups. You learn a lot but you don’t put a lot into it as far as who won and lost,” Rivers said

Reporter – 'Hey Doc, you guys beat the Mavs last week & the Lakers lost today-" Clippers' Doc Rivers – "So does that mean we're better?" Listen to Doc's entire answer about wins and losses in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/OZn0B2Vdtw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 2, 2019

Clippers vs. Mavericks

The Clippers played the Mavericks on Tuesday in the first game of their back-to-back schedule. At the time, each team was seeking a six-game winning stretch. Before their game, the Clippers were beating teams by an average of 16.4 points per game and the Mavericks were beating teams by an average of 23.8 points per game. The Clippers brought out their secret weapon, their dynamic duo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. George came out ready to play, scoring 17 of the Clipppers’ 28 points in the first eight minutes of the game. The second quarter started and the Clippers scored the first five points. The Mavericks responded and put up some solid defense, forcing L.A. to turn the ball over 10 times in just 17 minutes. The Clippers led at the half, 62-46.

To start off the second half, the Clips earned a 20-point lead, 71-51. They ended the third ahead by 14 points, 93-77. The Clippers kept it going and ended the game in victory, 114-99. Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. George was next, tallying 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals. Doncic led the Mavericks with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the hunt for their 11th straight win of the season but were robbed of their streak in a tough loss to the Mavericks, 114-100. The Lakers were off to a good start at the beginning of the game and ended the half ahead, 62-59. From the start of the third, the Lakers struggled to find momentum as the Mavericks went for a 28-to-5 run to gain a 20-point lead, 87-67. The Lakers could not guard Mavericks superstar, Luka Donic as he poured in 16 points in the third quarter alone. Dallas continued to edge over the Lakers and ended the game with the W.

Doncic led the Mavericks and ended the game just shy of triple double with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Davis led the Lakers with 27 points, two assists and 10 rebounds while LeBron James trailed him with 25 points, eight assists and nine boards.

To kick off the season both L.A. teams played against each other and the Clippers defeated the Lakers, 112-102. The next time they meet will be on December 25th at 5 p.m.