Eagles Announce Rare Uniform Combination for Redskins Game

The Eagles need a jolt of good luck. Let’s start with a new color scheme.

Philadelphia will break out a rare uniform color combination today in Washington when they walk out of the tunnel. Carson Wentz and the boys will be donning their white jerseys, matched with midnight green pants.

They haven’t worn this color scheme since they defeated the New York Giants during the 2017 Super Bowl year on the road in Week 15. The decision to change up the uniform is significant because the team traditionally wears all-white for away games.

Luck be a uniform tonight? The Eagles hold a 2-3 record in their all-white uniforms this season. This will be the first time in the white top and green pants ensemble.

This is not a drill. White jerseys and green pants are back for #PHIvsWAS.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/f1QfiShNhd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 13, 2019

Carson Wentz Shows Up in DC Wearing Classic Suit

The Eagles have been really good at looking dapper before games. This week is no different.

Carson Wentz posted a photo of himself landing in Washington wearing a tailored navy blue pin-striped suit featuring bold brown buttons.

He had his headphones in and a freshly-trimmed beard. He was all business and wrote: “Locked in. Time to go to work.”

Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard Officially Ruled Out

The Eagles will officially be down three starters for Sunday’s game. While all three absences were expected, it doesn’t make them any less crushing.

The team announced on Saturday that two offensive starters (Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard) and one defensive starter (Derek Barnett) would miss the game versus Washington.

Agholor is working his way back from a knee injury sustained in Week 6, while Howard suffered a shoulder “stinger” in Week 9. Neither player had been cleared for contact and both missed practices this week. Meanwhile, Barnett is dealing with an ankle injury incurred two weeks ago in Miami.

Agholor is in a “stalemate” and no one knows when he might return. Howard has been reportedly targeting a return next week against Dallas. Barnett is the biggest loss of the bunch as he ranks second on the team in sacks with 4.5.

His absence should open up increased snaps for Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat. The duo has been feasting in recent weeks, including two from Sweat and three from Curry. They have seven combined sacks for the season.

All 3 players were expected to be OUT anyway. Barnett is a HUGE loss, though … #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/df4cfIqwsw — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 14, 2019

Ronald Darby was the other player listed as questionable for Sunday. His status hasn’t been upgraded or downgraded, meaning the cornerback remains a game-time decision.

If Darby can’t suit up, then Avonte Maddox would likely draw the start on the outside opposite Jalen Mills. Right tackle Lane Johnson remains out.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!