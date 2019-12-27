WATCH: Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass Throws Punches, Hits Ref in Bowl Game

The ending to Thursday night’s Quick Lane Bowl was certainly not the storybook finale that Eastern Michigan’s senior quarterback Mike Glass III could have envisioned.

The senior QB’s college career came to an inauspicious end after he was ejected in the final seconds of Thursday’s bowl game against the Pittsburgh Panthers for throwing a couple of punches and inadvertently striking a referee with one of the jabs.

The Eagles held the lead for the majority of the night until Pittsburgh scored a touchdown to go-ahead 34-30 with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

WHAT A CATCH. Pitt gets its first lead of the night with less than a minute left 😮 pic.twitter.com/cvFNHLwdXM — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2019

Needing a TD to win the game, Eastern Michigan then advanced the ball to their own 40 but faced a 3rd down and 10. That is when things took an unexpected, ugly turn.

Glass III was pressured on the play and threw an errant pass as he avoided a huge hit.

The senior QB then got up, threw a punch to Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright’s facemask and attempted to throw another jab at Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford, but accidentally caught an official by accident, knocking him to the ground.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019

Glass III received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was ejected from his final collegiate game.

Eastern Michigan’s backup QB Preston Hutchinson entered the game for a desperation 4th and 10 but his pass fell incomplete and Pittsburgh held on for the 34-30 win.

The Panthers improved to 8-5 on the season with the come-from-behind victory, while the Eagles fell to 6-7 on the year.

Pittsburgh Strikes For Longest Pass Play in School History

The 2019 Quick Lane Bowl will, unfortunately, be remembered for the ugly incident that occurred in its final seconds, but the game itself was quite entertaining.

Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter and backed up to their own four-yard line, Pittsburgh connected on a historic play.

Panthers QB Kenny Pickett threw out of his own end zone and hit receiver Maurice Ffrench who made a couple defenders miss on his way to a 96-yard touchdown.

Pitt tied it up with the 96-yard TD — the longest pass play in school history 💪 pic.twitter.com/yg6W614Xtb — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2019

The strike was the longest pass play in school history and knotted the game at 10. Ffrench would finish the night with 12 catches for 165 yards and a score.

Both teams traded scores back-and-forth into the fourth quarter when Eastern Michigan kicker Chad Ryland booted a 48-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 30-27 lead.

Pickett then led the Panthers on a 10 play, 91-yard drive, capped by a 25-yard TD pass to Taysir Mack.

The Panthers QB was clutch down the stretch, throwing for two scores in the fourth quarter, and finished the game with 361 passing yards and 3 TDs.

Pittsburgh completes the comeback for their first bowl win since 2013! pic.twitter.com/Mzg5RBBCka — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 27, 2019

The win was Pittsburgh’s first in a bowl game since 2013. Eastern Michigan came up short in its effort to win its first bowl since 1987.

READ NEXT: College Football Bowl Schedule: Games, Teams & Matchups