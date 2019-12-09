Giants vs. Eagles Prediction: Best Prop Bets for Monday Night Football

Eli Manning is back under center for the New York Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP returns to the starting role in place of the injured Daniel Jones as the Giants travel south on I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Eli has not played since a Week 2 loss against the Bills and should have fresh legs for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still in the thick of the playoff picture and control their own destiny for the NFC East title. If Philadelphia can get a win on Monday, they will pull even with the Cowboys for first place in the division with a huge matchup looming between the two rivals in Week 16.

The Eagles are trying to put a halt to a three-game losing streak after last week’s surprising 37-31 setback against the Miami Dolphins. New York has lost eight straight as they are now in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles and Giants will play each other twice in the final four weeks of the season beginning with Monday night’s tilt at Lincoln Financial Field and concluding with a Week 17 game at Met Life Stadium in the regular-season finale.

For those not interested in betting on the spread, we break down the odds and offer our best prop bets and analysis for Monday night’s NFC East matchup between the Giants and Eagles.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Giants vs. Eagles Game Details

Date: Monday, December 9

Time: 8:20 pm

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Eagles -9.5

Total: 44.5

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers, The Action Network, & FanDuel Sportsbook

Prop Bets

The Giants and Eagles both rank near the middle of the league in first-half points scored. Throw in Eli Manning’s first game action in three months and it should come as no surprise if this game starts out slow. There is also a strong under trend in divisional games after Week 10 and you can isolate the early Manning jitters by just betting the first-half under, as things could always pick up down the stretch.

PICK: Under 23.5 1st half

The Giants offense has failed to eclipse the 17-point mark in two straight games as they search for answers behind a bad offensive line and injury-prone playmakers on the outside. I expect the Eagles defense to put forth an inspired effort after last week’s embarrassing performance against the Dolphins. I don’t expect the road team to do much scoring here.

PICK: Giants team total under 17

Miles Sanders has churned out 146 yards on the ground on just 29 carries in his last two games and continues to improve each week. With Jordan Howard questionable to play on Monday with a shoulder injury, Sanders should shoulder the load in the Eagles backfield once again and should find success against a Giants defense allowing 114.2 rushing yards per game this season. Make sure to check Howard’s status before playing this prop.

PICK: Miles Sanders over 61.5 rushing yards

READ NEXT: Giants vs. Eagles Prediction: Eli Manning Returns to Philadelphia

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith