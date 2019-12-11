Mavs’ Luka Doncic Is Better Than 20-Year-Old LeBron James, Analyst Says

This season’s NBA rising star is Maverick’s forward Luka Doncic. Doncic is barely in his second year of playing in the NBA and is only 20-years young. Before playing for the league, Doncic played professionally in Europe for Real Madrid. In 2018 Doncic was drafted to the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a 2019 first round pick. Ever since his debut with the Mavericks last season, the 20-year-old has shot up to NBA stardom.

Dallas currently posts a 16-7 record. So far this season Doncic is putting up incredible numbers and is already among the top three favorites to win the NBA MVP award. Doncic is currently averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. In a debate on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe made a bold statement that Doncic is better than LeBron James at age 20.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless asked Sharpe if he would say that Luka is better than LeBron at 20, to which Sharpe replied, “At 20? Yeah, I would say that. Do you see what Luka’s doing?”

Sharpe’s comments came as a surprise as he has previously voiced his love for the Lakers’ superstar. Bayless on the other hand isn’t a huge fan of the King and disagreed with Sharpe.

“I also see what he [Doncic] doesn’t do. He’s a 32% three-point shooter, that ranks him 138th in the league right now,” Bayless said. “I’m sorry he was not better than your man LeBron was when he was 20 and I know Cleveland did not make the playoffs that year, they were 42-40 and LeBron went 27, 7 and 7. LeBron’s a better passer than Luka. He just is and he was. At 20 he had the gift.”

20-Year-Old LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic

LeBron James was drafted to the NBA straight after high school as the No. 1 Draft pick in 2003 at the age of 18 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. By the time he was 20-years-old, James earned his first NBA All-Star Game selection. During the 2004-05 season, James averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also averaged 47.2% shooting from the field and 35.1% from the three. That season, according to Basketball Insiders, James led the league in playing time, averaging 42.4 minutes per night in 80 games played.

A comparison between Doncic and James right now is almost unfair as this season is still young. For comparisons sake though, Doncic is recording better numbers in fewer minutes than James was at age 20 so far this season. Right now the young forward is averaging 30 points, 9.8 boards and 9.2 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 32.7% from the three. Doncic is posting these numbers playing around 34.1 minutes per game. Through the first 20 games of this season, the Slovenian player averaged 30.7 points per game. This feat tied him with King James for the highest scoring average through 20 games of a season by a player age 20 or younger. Though the season is still young, Doncic’s numbers are looking better than James’ 20-year-old numbers. To get a more accurate analysis though, analysts will have to debate this again once this season comes to an end.