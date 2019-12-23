Major Update on Andrew Luck’s NFL Future: Report

Andrew Luck’s future with the Indianapolis Colts has been revealed — and it looks like nothing is going to change.

The 30-year-old quarterback made headlines when he unexpectedly retired prior to the start of the 2019 season back in August. And according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, those plans aren’t changing heading into 2020.

According to Rapoport, the Colts don’t expect their former franchise quarterback to return in 2020. In fact, team owner Jim Irsay gave no indication that Luck will be back for next season — despite previous optimism that Luck could return after a one-season retirement.

“Going into the offseason, we have to proceed as if Andrew is officially retired,” owner Jim Irsay told NFL.com recently. “So that’s how we operate now.”

“With Andrew, at this point I just kind of take him for face value and we’ll see what happens because only he can decide,” Irsay said. “From talking to Andrew, we have to take him at face value for what he says. So (general manager) Chris Ballard and I and (coach) Frank Reich, we have to move forward. And we are with Jacoby and the next draft and thereafter.”

Jim Irsay Doesn’t Want a ‘Pity Party’ for Colts

The Colts owner maintained that the team is moving forward without Luck — and he doesn’t want any pity party for his organization.

“From an organization standpoint, no one is going to have a pity party for us,” Irsay said. “We had injuries and then Andrew and different things, but we’re still fighting in there. So I’m proud of the guys.”

Jacoby Brissett’s Future With the Colts

The Colts were forced to quickly move on and promote backup Jacoby Brissett as the starter. Although Brissett previously had experience as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2017 season, the young quarterback has quickly proven that he’s no Luck. While the Colts finally snapped a four-game losing streak with their blowout win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, Brissett had eclipsed an 80.0 passer rating just once in his prior five games.

Indianapolis is eliminated from playoff contention just a season after clinching a postseason bid last year. At best, the Colts can only finish 8-8 — a clear regression from their 10-6 record last season with roughly the same roster.

During his two full seasons as the Colts’ starter, Brissett has compiled a record of just 10-18. While he’s proven that he can have his bright moments as a starter — he’s thrown for at least three touchdowns in three different games this season — he’s also proven that it’s hard for him to maintain that type of consistency over the course of an entire season.

The 27-year-old quarterback signed a contract extension prior to the start of the season in the wake of Luck’s retirement. He is due $7 million guaranteed next season and can earn an additional $8 million next year on the Colts’ roster.

Although Brissett is under contract for another year in Indianapolis, that doesn’t guarantee him a starting job in 2020. Expect the Colts to attack the quarterback market hard in free agency; and don’t be surprised if they draft a quarterback at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft.