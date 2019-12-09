Patriots Involved in Another Videotaping Scandal: Report

The New England Patriots have become known as a team that will do anything possible to win. In the midst of that, the Patriots have been caught in the crosshairs of a few scandals during their run of success.

“Deflategate” was the most notable of these, when the Patriots were accused of having taken a slight amount of air out of footballs during their 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship game. Correctly inflated balls were used during the second half of that contest in which New England scored 28 unanswered points in a runaway win.

The Patriots were also involved in “Spygate” during the 2007 in which they were disciplined by the league for illegally filming the New York Jets sideline in the season opener that season. It appears Bill Belichick and his staff are, once again, involved in a scandal under investigation by the NFL.

On Sunday, the Patriots were reported to have filmed the Bengals sideline during their game at Cleveland. When Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was asked about it during his Monday press conference, he did not comment, simply explaining the incident was under investigation.

At the question of it being alleged a Patriots official had a videographer filming the Bengals sideline from the press box on Sunday, Zac Taylor had no comment only saying he was "aware there was an incident" and "the league was investigating it," but had no comment. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 9, 2019

A Valid Excuse

As to why the Patriots may have had a cameraperson in Cleveland on Sunday, the Patriots were filming part of their team’s docuseries “Do Your Job,” according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

An explanation, via a source informed of the #Patriots situation: The team reached out to the #Browns for a credential for a videographer to shoot a behind-the-scenes piece on an advanced scout. A day in the life. They’ve done “Do Your Job” pieces on several other facets (1/2). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

More on #Patriots/#Bengals situation (2/2): These "Do Your Job” pieces have been on training staff, equipment, etc. The videographer shot B-roll in the press box. The Pats didnt ask the league until afterward, tho they did inform the #Browns (who had the home game) vs. #Bengals — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

When the Bengals noticed a video camera in the press box, they immediately alerted NFL security and the video was obtained by the league after speaking with Patriots’ employees present in Cleveland.

My understanding of how this played out: A #Bengals scout noticed the videotaping in the #Browns press box. He alerted a #Bengals executive, who alerted NFL Security, which spoke with the #Patriots employees and obtained the video. https://t.co/IrNbSZbR44 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2019

Dianna Russini of ESPN, who broke the story, spoke with the Patriots shortly after the allegations became public and noted there was a lack of communication between New England and Cincinnati.

Just spoke to New England about the situation. Apparently this was a very BIG misunderstanding and lack of communication with the Bengals. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Given the Patriots’ past history with videotaping allegations, including reportedly taping walk-throughs in the early 2000s, New England has a bit of black mark when it comes to things like this. According to NESN’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots are fully cooperating with the NFL while the investigation is carried out.

The Patriots were only shooting the scout in the press box, but the Bengals reported it to the NFL, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 9, 2019

