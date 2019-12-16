Raiders’ Derek Carr Mercilessly Booed off Field After Loss [WATCH]

For the first half, everything was going right for the Oakland Raiders during their last game in the coliseum. As it has happened so many times this season, the team completely fell apart in the second half and lost in heartbreaking fashion. What was supposed to be a celebration of the team’s history in Oakland turned into an ugly scene as fans were arrested and others were clearly not happy.

Quarterback Derek Carr has been booed before, but it was probably the worst crowd he’s had to endure in his career. When the game ended, he went to the crowd to thank some of the more loyal fans and he had cups and trash thrown in his direction. As he left the field, he was showered with loud boos.

Derek Carr exciting the Coliseum field for the final time – to a chorus of boos. Not exactly the way this was supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/wgTPkrigT4 — Scott Reiss KTVU (@StanfordVoice) December 16, 2019

It wasn’t the kind of performance that Oakland fans deserved and the Raiders have a lot of thinking to do heading into the offseason.

Derek Carr Responds

It couldn’t have been easy for Carr to go up to the crowd amid all the boos, but he made it a point to visit with some fans and thank them.

DC is met with some boos on his way to the Black Hole 😬 pic.twitter.com/lD8GP33JbC — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) December 16, 2019

Boos from a home crowd is never a good thing and Carr did his best to remain positive after the game.

“What’s new with our crowd?” said Carr to the media about the fans booing. “Whenever we don’t win, that’s gonna happen. Trust me, it’s not under my skin, it’s nothing new.”

It remains to be seen if Carr will be the Raiders’ quarterback when they move to Las Vegas, but losses like this aren’t helping his chances. The season isn’t over, so there is still time for him to regain the trust of fans. He was asked if he had a message for fans after the loss and gave a rather uninspiring line.

“I’m sure they don’t want to hear anything right now.”

Derek Carr ‘Shocked’ by Bad Call

Rarely can one bad call change the outcome of the game, but there’s is definitely an argument that the referees lost the game for the Raiders. With only a couple of minutes left, Derek Carr scrambled for a first down and slid while he was in bounds. The clock should’ve kept running and went to the two-minute warning. Instead, the referees called him out of bounds and the team got a delay of game penalty that cost them five yards. Nobody likes excuses, but there’s likely a very different conversation being had if the referees didn’t make the wrong call. Carr was obviously taken aback by the call.

“Very, very shocked,” said Carr. “It’s one of the more shocking moments of my life if I’m being honest. I understand the rule differently, I guess.”

Yes, there’s still a lot the Raiders could’ve done to still win the game. If Tyrell Williams doesn’t drop that third-down pass, the Jaguars would’ve either had less time or not even gotten the ball back if Jon Gruden decided to go for it on fourth and short and they never get the ball back. Regardless, this is a game Oakland should’ve won in blowout fashion.

