49ers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does San Francisco Play?

The NFC’s No. 1 seed will finally see action after their first-round bye when the San Francisco 49ers (13-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (11-6) at Levi’s Stadium Saturday.

If the 49ers get past Minnesota, they will host the winner of Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers – Seattle Seahawks game at Levi’s Stadium next Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of the 49ers’ potential playoff matchups if they should move on to the NFC Championship by beating the Vikings.

Seahawks vs 49ers: Matchup History

Should Seattle beat Green Bay Sunday, the Niners will face the team that has arguably played the toughest against them all year. The 49ers – Seahawks Week 17 showdown came down to the final minute, with the Niners finally prevailing, 26-21, in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling games of the NFL season. San Francisco ended the game with an impressive goal line stance, but they also lost their first matchup against the Seahawks, a 27-24 overtime defeat at Levi’s Stadium earlier in the season. The 49ers were 1-1 against Seattle this year, but Seattle has won three of the last five games, and the Seahawks have the edge in the all-time series, 26-17.

The last time these two teams met in the postseason was in 2014, in the NFC Championship game. Colin Kaepernick and company lost to Russell Wilson, 23-17. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch had a 40-yard touchdown run in that game, and the Seahawks defense gave Kaepernick fits, holding the quarterback to 153 yards passing, while also snagging two interceptions.

Packers vs 49ers: Matchup History

If Aaron Rodgers and the Packers should prevail at Lambeau (the Packers are favorites at home in this game), it’ll be the No. 2 seed vs. the No. 1 seed, and Green Bay will head to San Francisco next week. The Packers were dismantled by the 49ers when the two teams met on November 24. The Niners defense held Rodgers in check, sacking him five times and holding him to 3.2 yards per pass play. Rodgers finished that game 20-33 for just 104 yards and a touchdown, with a 75.8 rating. The 49ers won handily, 37-8.

The last time the 49ers met the Packers in the postseason was also back in 2014, when Colin Kaepernick went into Lambeau Field and threw for 227 yards while rushing for 98, beating Green Bay 23-20.

The Packers lead the all-time series against San Francisco, 36-31-1.

49ers Super Bowl Odds & Chances

The 49ers currently have a 24% chance of winning the Super Bowl, according to Playoff Status. They also have a 49% chance to make it to the big game, and a 75% chance of getting through to the NFC Championship next week.

The 49ers have the second-best odds to make the big game, behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have a 36% chance to win the Super Bowl and a 61% chance to make it there. The Packers are close behind the Niners. Green Bay currently has a 13% chance to win the Super Bowl and a 28% to advance the game as the NFC’s representative.

We will keep you updated as to who the 49ers will be playing, should they move on by beating the Vikings.

The NFC Championship game will be Sunday, January 19, at 6:40 ET.

