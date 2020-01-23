Donald Cerrone May Serve Lengthy Medical Suspension

It only took 40 seconds for Conor McGregor to dispatch Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, and now Cowboy is potentially faced with a long medical suspension.

The body that is in charge of sanctioning professional MMA bouts in Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which was reported by MMA Fighting, has issued Cowboy a six-month medical suspension.

The NSAC’s doctors have established that Cowboy suffered a broken nose and a “mild” orbital fracture from McGregor. Cerrone may be able to fight earlier, however, if a specialist concludes that he is fit to compete. But, the NSAC has determined that he cannot compete until at least Feb. 18, and he isn’t allowed to sustain contact until Feb. 9.

During the UFC 246 main event, McGregor drilled Cerrone’s nose with shoulder strikes. Cowboy was also kneed and kicked in the head, and he was finished with multiple strikes, all within forty seconds.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Donald Cerrone Fought Five Times in Just Over a Year

If Cowboy ends up sitting out of the Octagon for six months, fans won’t be able to see the star back in action until July. But, Cowboy will likely be eligible to compete earlier. It’s a common occurrence in MMA for fighters to receive lengthy suspensions but to have them reversed well within the timeline.

However, Cerrone may enjoy a bit of time off. From January 2019 to January 2020, Cowboy fought five times, and his last four opponents are ranked highly in the lightweight division.

He won the first two matches of that five-fight stretch, but in the last three, Cerrone lost by TKO. Tony Ferguson defeated Cowboy via horrific doctors stoppage, and then he was finished by strikes in the first round by Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

Cerrone is known for his “fight anytime, anywhere” mentality, which is a reason why he is such a fan favorite. For several years, he’s been a guy that the UFC can rely on to fill either a main event or co-main event slot frequently. But because of that, Cerrone has been in a lot of wars.

Cowboy has yet to comment on his medical suspension, but he made one thing clear in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan — he will fight again.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC 246 Results

Main Card

Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (Round 1 – :40)

Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Green via Armbar (Round 2 – 4:38)

Brian Kelleher defeats Odé Osbourne via Guillotine (Round 1 – 2:49)

Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via Rear Naked Choke (Round 2 – 1:46)

Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi defeats Maycee Barber via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff defeats Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliot via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober defeats Nasrat Haqparast by TKO (Round 1 – 1:10)

Early Preliminary Card

Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo defeats JJ Aldrich via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Night: Top-Five Heavyweights Clash This Weekend