ESPN Analyst Breaks Down How Packers DC Mike Pettine Was Outcoached

Don’t be fooled by the closer score. The Green Bay Packers got rocked — again.

For the second time in two months, the San Francisco 49ers chased the Packers out of California with an explosive offense that once again racked up 37 points on Mike Pettine’s defense. Raheem Mostert shook tackles and fired through gaps all night with ease, rushing for a ridiculous 220 yards and four touchdowns to carry the 49ers into the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013.

According to ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, the difference was 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his superior playcalling — “the best playcaller in the NFL” — against the Packers and Pettine. Orlovsky pointed to San Francisco’s first touchdown as an example of how Shanahan exploited his past experience with Pettine to create a 36-yard scoring run for Mostert on 3rd-and-8.

This is just being better as a play designer and caller than anyone else man. @49ers @BrandonThornNFL #GBvsSF #NFCChampionship Remember Shanahan knows Pettine well! pic.twitter.com/FLUTnapXi7 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 20, 2020

Orlovsky posted a clip of the play with his breakdown on Twitter, but it wasn’t the only time Sunday night where he shared some commentary on Shanahan vs. Pettine. He also isolated Mostert’s second touchdown run on 2nd-and-5, which he argued was Shanahan putting on a “run game clinic.”

For those who don’t remember, Shanahan was Pettine’s offensive coordinator during his one and only season with the Cleveland Browns. Their relationship could best be illustrated with a single clip that captured them disagreeing with an offensive playcall on the sideline. Shanahan ended up resigning from the position after the season over with the front office’s decision to roll with Johnny Manziel its starting quarterback.

While old history likely didn’t play too much of a factor, Shanahan certainly proved his superiority over Pettine and Packers first-year coach Matt LaFleur, who saw his record-setting debut season end with another disappointing loss.

The 49ers rushed to a 27-0 start behind Mostert and finished with 354 yards of total offense despite quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempting just eight passes. San Francisco also played a cleaner game in terms of penalties and turnovers, winning a 3-0 margin in the latter behind Aaron Rodgers’ fumbles and two interceptions.

