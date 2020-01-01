Jake Fromm NFL Draft: Mocks & Projections for Georgia QB

Jake Fromm’s NFL draft stock is complicated with some believing the Georgia quarterback should return to college for one more season. Fromm had an up-and-down 2019 season after impressing performances during his first two years in Athens. Heading into the Sugar Bowl, Fromm has yet to announce what he plans to do for 2020.

“It’s not really something I’ve thought about,” Fromm told Sports Illustrated. “For me it’s about how can we get better in those practices, how can we go home for Christmas and enjoy time with family and be a little kid for a little bit…That’s not something we’ve dug into yet, and we haven’t really made a decision. Right now we are focused on this game…That’s something that me and my parents have looked about, and it’s something we will talk about after the game. Yes, we’ve gotten it back but we will wait to talk about it until after the game.”

Fromm threw for 2,610 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes this season. Fromm’s completion percentage dropped seven percent from the 2018 season.

Jake Fromm’s NFL Draft Projections

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that Fromm currently projects to be a day two (second to third round) pick if he does declare for the 2020 NFL draft. Brugler noted that Fromm’s skill set is still drawing NFL interest.

Although he has struggled at times this year (South Carolina and LSU games were below average), Fromm has been a consistent performer and owns a number of attractive traits that will interest NFL teams. He could benefit with another year in college, but his physical features (size and arm strength) won’t improve considerably so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he makes the jump now. While he won’t be for everyone, Fromm will impress NFL coaches with his football acumen and understanding of play-calling, which is why he is a likely day two pick, projecting as a better version of Cody Kessler.

ESPN’s Todd McShay Still Believes in Fromm’s NFL Potential

ESPN’s Todd McShay does not buy into the idea that Fromm has regressed this season. McShay discussed his thoughts about Fromm on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“Everyone that I talked to is like, ‘He (Fromm) needs to go back to school,” McShay said, per Dawg Nation. “You know, he really regressed this year,’ Like, you know what? Do me a favor and study it before you bother me with your opinion. Honestly like, I know I sound like a jerk and I really don’t mean to, but there are certain players – I get it if you don’t like his arm strength. I totally agree. He has average arm strength. He’s never going to be great in that regard. He’s never going to be a great athlete. But I would argue he’s played just as well this year as the past couple of years. It’s just that when you don’t have anything around you, and you’re going to defenses playing lights out, you know, the whole equation changes.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has Fromm going in the second round at No. 49 to the Bears. It will be interesting to see if Fromm declares for the draft given he is not a lock to be a first-round pick or returns to school for one more season to help improve his stock.