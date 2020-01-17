Mavs’ Luka Doncic Gets Eye-Opening Compliment From Jason Kidd’s Son TJ Kidd

Luka Doncic is playing inspired basketball for the 26-15 Dallas Mavericks.

Midway through the third quarter of the Mavericks’ eventual 127-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Doncic had already recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists; his 20th career-triple double.

That triple double was his 12th of the season. With that performance Doncic became the second fastest player to hit 20 triple-doubles; Oscar Robertson did it first.

Doncic also became the first Mav with a 25-15-15 line.

Wednesday’s accolade pulled Doncic within one game of recording the most triple doubles in a Mavericks uniform.



For those keeping score at home: Luka Doncic is now encroaching on Jason Kidd territory. Kidd had 21 triple doubles in a Mavs uniform.

Jason Kidd’s son, TJ Kidd is a fan of Luka Doncic. “Luka is one of my favorite basketball players to watch at the moment,” Kidd told me by phone.

“He can do amazing things with the basketball. His ability to control the game is amazing especially for someone who’s been in the league for as long as he has. I think playing overseas at a young age helped him tremendously and it speaks to the player he is today. As a basketball nerd, he’s fun to watch for a million different reasons. He gives you games where he has triple doubles with a line that reads 25-17-15. It’s his second year in the league, he’s an NBA 2k created player with a 100 overall at times He’s 20 years old and not many have come into the league and made such an impact so quickly. That’s what I think is exciting to me the most about him becuase he is scratching the surface of his already sky-high potential. He’s just gotta keep doing what he’s doing and he’s going to be a cornerstone in the NBA for many years to come.”

A ten-time NBA All Star and triple double assassin, Kidd was a 2018 inductee into the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield Massachussetts. He won an NBA Finals ring toward the end of his career as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, was named co-Rookie of the Year in ‘95 with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill and in between wearing very stylish Nike sneakers with air bubbles on them and experimenting with blonde hair, J-Kidd’s time as the floor general of the New Jersey Nets was also memorable.

Luka Doncic has been mentioned in numerous MVP conversations during the 2019-2020 NBA season. His stats have been undeniable this season. The All-Star is currently averaging 28.8 points per game for the Dallas Mavericks who are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. This season, Doncic has also hauled in 9,8 rebounds per game, eight assists per contest and has chipped in with 1.1 steals per game.

Also Worth noting: In Doncic’s 25 point, 15 rebound and 17 assist triple double performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the 6’7 Sloevnian stats stuffer went 8-of-18 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. His saving grace is that he went 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Doncic and the Mavericks take on Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and CJ McCollum at the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in the Big D.