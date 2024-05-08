Ex-Cowboys QB Back on the Market After Broncos Release: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys QB is available again after the Denver Broncos released him from the team this week. While the Cowboys have no shortage of viable QBs at the moment, the availability of Ben DiNucci might cause some fans’ ears to perk up.

DiNucci was released by Denver on May 8 after spending the past year and change on the team’s practice squad. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the Broncos’ roster move.

“The #Broncos have released quarterback Ben DiNucci, per source,” Fowler wrote on X.

About an hour later, DiNucci addressed his release on social media. While it’s clearly a disappointing day for the QB, he says he’s taking it in stride.

“I have been released by the Broncos. All part of the journey !! Excited for what’s to come,” DiNucci wrote.

Due to the Broncos’ QB additions this offseason, DiNucci is now surplus to requirements. Denver drafted Bo Nix as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but traded for former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson just days before the draft began.

With Jarrett Stidham also in the mix, it was going to be difficult for DiNucci to make the roster.

Ben DiNucci Looking for Next Team

After playing his college career at Pittsburgh and then James Madison, DiNucci entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft. DiNucci was a “flyer” pick as Dallas was committed to QB Dak Prescott and also had Andy Dalton has a backup.

While not much was expected of DiNucci, he was thrusted into the spotlight. After both Prescott and Dalton suffered injuries, the former Duke made three appearances and even a start. Unfortunately for DiNucci, it did not go especially well.

According to Pro Football Reference, DiNucci completed 23 of 43 passes that season for 219 yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions. While the completion percentage and lack of interceptions are encouraging stats, a look at the tape shows that DiNucci struggled to make anything dynamic happen.

After his one start, the Cowboys designated Garrett Gilbert as the team’s backup going forward. DiNucci bounced between the practice squad and main roster over the next season, but was released before the 2022 campaign.

He made his way back to the NFL by impressing in the 2023 XFL season. DiNucci led the league in yards and completions, and finished second in the XFL for passing touchdowns.

Cowboys Also Make a Roster Move on May 8

While the Broncos were parting ways with DiNucci, the Cowboys were almost simultaneously letting Martavis Bryant go. Bryant is a former fourth-round pick who was trying to make his NFL comeback after spending 5 years away from the league.

Back in 2018, Bryant violated the league’s drug policy while with the Oakland Raiders. Bryant finally got reinstated in 2023, and the Cowboys signed the former Clemson receiver shortly after on November 6.

However, Bryant was unable to make an impact in the final stretch of the season. In fact, he did not even get on the field after being signed.