Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Kyle Kuzma Trade for Lakers

The NBA’s trade season is getting into full swing and the rumor mill is churning with a variety or interesting situations that have garnered large amounts of speculation.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the teams garnering some of the most attention as they look to bolster the roster with guard help as they gear up for a championship run. The Lakers most valuable trade chip is young forward Kyle Kuzma, and the 24 year old’s name has been floated in multiple rumors, including a possible move with the Sacramento Kings.

While many of the reports have some level of validity, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decided to throw his hat in the ring for most ridiculous trade idea this week while on First Take. The long-time talking head proposed that the Lakers should ship Kuzma to the Phoenix Suns to land guard Devin Booker, who is among the centerpieces for a rebuilding Suns squad.

Stephen A. Smith Explains Devin Booker-Kyle Kuzma Trade Idea

Kyle Kuzma for Devin Booker? Stephen A. wants to see the Lakers make a trade | First TakeStephen A. Smith breaks down why the Los Angeles Lakers should consider packaging PF Kyle Kuzma in a deal for a much-needed shooter like Phoenix Suns PG Devin Booker ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline. 2020-01-14T17:23:27.000Z

Here’s what Smith had to say on the possible trade between the Western Conference teams.

“If I could package Kuzma with a multitude of players and even a pick and I can get myself Devin Booker to join Anthony Davis and LeBron James, would I do that? Hell Yes!,” Smith exclaimed. “Because I love Devin Booker and I think that was has happened to him in Phoenix is criminal until they hired Monty Williams because Monty Williams can coach and I am proud of the job that he is doing and he is exactly what that franchise needed. Finally, Sarver did something right. Ok, and I think they got James Jones in their front office, good brother as well. I am proud of what I am seeing from Phoenix.”

Hey Stephen A come visit me next time you’re in LA – need to teach you how NBA trades work. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EhucG8Xg9A — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 14, 2020

Smith added: “But Devin Booker, because you’ve got to remember, LeBron James has about three years left, not on his contract, I am just thinking you know overall. LeBron James Is going to be at LeBron James level at least two more years, you could say he has three or four years left. The future of the Lakers could potentially be Anthony Davis and Devin Booker. What the hell is wrong with that? I would entertain that, if I could pull it off, I’d do it. They need something like that to go up against the Clippers.”

After the outpouring of comments pointing out just how preposterous the idea was — mostly because of salary issues, let alone value — Smith responded on Twitter during a Q&A session.

One of the questions read: “How could you possibly think a trade for Devin Booker with Kuzma as a centerpiece would ever be accepted?”

“I never said something like that could be accepted, I said it was on my wish list because I would love to see Devin Booker on a contender, specifically with LeBron (James) and A.D. (Anthony Davis).” Smith responded.” That is all I said. You are the one that is taking it to another level, not us. Hold yourself accountable. Don’t look at us.”

Q: #AskStephenA how could you possibly think a trade for devin booker with kuzma as a centerpiece would ever be accepted?

– @_BTibbs_68 A: pic.twitter.com/CKYK0ueHOu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 14, 2020

Lakers Veterans Address Kyle Kuzma Trade Rumors

Kuzma has addressed the rumors a few times in recent weeks, denying it has been the motivation for his improved level of play.

“Nah. That’s for y’all to talk about, I don’t really care,” Kuzma told reporters, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I’ve been through it multiple times, and obviously you see it, but it doesn’t even matter at this point.”

He had his teammates support, most notable veterans Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who spoke about the trade talk on Inside the Green Room.

“It’s just rumors and whatever team you’re on, you consider them family,” Green said. “And we’re here now, this is what we focus on. We want [Kuzma] here. Obviously, that’s not always our decision. But you know, he’s a great player. Great young talent. Regardless of what happens, he’s always going to be a… brother of ours, but he’s here now. We want him here.”

KCP also chimed in on the trade talk, which he has been no stranger to during his Lakers tenure.

“No one has discussed it,” Cladwell-Pope said. “It’s all about just being in the moment with the team, our brothers… and just playing, trying to win. I really don’t even think [Kuzma’s] bothered by it… [because] he don’t show it… My advice to him… we all been through [trade rumors] last year, so don’t let it get to you, you already know your worth.”

