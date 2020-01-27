Former All-Pro NFL Lineman Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss in One Year [LOOK]

NFL offensive linemen are specimen unlike any other. While the position has evolved to the point where nearly all who play it professionally tip the scales at more than 300 pounds, the dominant run and pass blockers must still maintain a unique balance of strength and agility.

In recent years, an increasing number of former linemen have gone on to drop the excess weight required to play in the league, often seemingly transforming into an entirely different person. You can now add one more retired player to the list – 10-year center John Sullivan.

The 34-year-old most recently played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. His final game played came in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots on February 3, 2019. On that day and throughout much of his decade-long career in the NFL, Sullivan was listed at 312 pounds.

Sullivan can be seen here at his previous weight in the days leading up to last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

On January 23, just about one year later, Sullivan posted a workout photo to his Instagram account with the caption, “240 and feeling great. Go check out a class @bellyandbody with @teamtoosweet Looks like I just got out of a pool but that’s all sweat!”

It appears that the former PFWA All-Pro selection has already dropped over 70 pounds, in part through boxing classes taken in his hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut. The “Belly and Body” gym account also posted an equally surprising photo of the former 300-pounder about two weeks earlier.

Sullivan was originally drafted in the sixth round (No. 187 overall) out of Notre Dame by the Minnesota Vikings in 2008. He played his first seven seasons there, paving the way for much of the career of MVP RB Adrian Peterson. In 2016, Sullivan joined the Washington Redskins after recovering from a knee injury and spent the majority of the season as a backup. He finished out his career in L.A. under Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

While his name resurfaced in 2019 as a free agent option for the Rams when starting center Brian Allen went down to injury, it’s now apparent that Sullivan was never a serious candidate. In total, Sullivan started 125-of-153 games over 11 seasons in the NFL.

