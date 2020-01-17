Retired Packers All-Pro to Join Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys Staff

Another person tied to Mike McCarthy’s time with the Green Bay Packers will be joining his coaching staff next season in Dallas.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are hiring former Packers cornerback Al Harris as an assistant secondary coach for the 2020 season. Harris was a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro during his seasons under McCarthy’s guidance, playing alongside his former coach during the 2008 Pro Bowl. He also won a Super Bowl ring with the team despite injuries keeping him off the field.

Harris is perhaps best remembered for his overtime pick-six for the Packers during their wild-card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 4, 2004. It was the first NFL playoff game to be won in overtime on a defensive touchdown. You know, the one where Matt Hassleback ironically said after the coin toss, “We want the ball, and we’re going to score.”

Al Harris will join Mike McCarthy's staff as a defensive backs coach. Harris played for McCarthy in Green Bay and was an assistant in Kansas City from 2013-18. He had 21 interceptions in a 14-year career. The Cowboys will also have former Texas A&M… https://t.co/l4omMxevkj — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 16, 2020

After his retirement in early 2013, Harris spent the next six seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs before the entire defensive staff was turned over following last year’s loss in the AFC Championship Game.

The hiring of Harris comes after McCarthy already reunited with a pair of former Packers assistants in Scott McCurley and Jeff Blasko, but he is still in the process of finalizing his first coaching staff for the Cowboys. Earlier this week, he hired tight ends coach Lunda Wells away from the New York Giants for the same role.

Competitors Respect Harris for Playing Ability

Harris started 102 career games for the Packers over seven years, finishing with 14 interceptions, 87 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 300 tackles. But beyond being a playmaker on the field, he was also well respected among peers and competitors alike.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson admitted after his retirement that Harris was the toughest cornerback he ever faced during his many successful seasons in the NFL.

“He was the only player throughout my career that would challenge you the whole game,” Johnson said, via SBNation’s Arrowhead Pride. “And when I say that I mean press you off the line of scrimmage, get in your face, try to get hands on you on every play. Not many guys these days are that aggressive and that willing to take on that kind of challenge.”

Harris’ Last Coaching Job Ended on Tough Note

No one was spared on the defensive side of the ball when the Chiefs cleaned shop after last season’s climactic loss to the New England Patriots, including Harris.

Tom Brady and his Patriots cohorts faced little resistance from the Chiefs defense during last year’s AFC Championship, amassing 31 points over four quarters before finishing the job with a touchdown in overtime. The Patriots also dominated the time of possession and spent nearly 44 minutes with the ball in their hands, which kept the Chiefs from completing their comeback despite 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Now, it would be hard to directly pin blame on Harris for what was, based on the firing spree, deemed a staff problem. Not to mention McCarthy probably knows more about Harris and his knowledge of the game than anyone else. How important his role will be to the Cowboys next season will likely depend on how the offseason progress and the rest of the staff takes shape.

