Patrick Mahomes Jersey: Chiefs Gear & Apparel

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs on the brink of their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
The 2018 NFL MVP has dominated this postseason to the tune of 8 touchdown passes with another on the ground and zero interceptions. The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February 2, in Miami.
And now you can get a brand new Patrick Mahomes jersey ahead of Super Bowl 54 thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Cheer on the Chiefs in your No. 15 jersey or other piece of Chiefs gear, like a shirt, hat, or hoodie.
Shop the entire Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes store for jerseys and more at Fanatics.
Keep reading to find out how to get the newest Mahomes and other Chiefs merchandise:
Be ready ahead of the Big Game with the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LIV Bound Game Jersey.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, the Super Bowl LIV and AFC Conference logos, screen printed graphics of Mahomes’ name and number, and a satin twill woven jock tag.
Nike jerseys run true to size so it’s recommended to order larger sizes if you plan on layering underneath.
The Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Limited Jersey is highlighted by Dri-Fit technology, which wicks moisture away from your body to keep you cool and comfortable.
Other highlights of the jersey, which is made of 100 percent recycled polyester, include Chainmaille Mesh Grill at the front neck and back seam lines that is inspired by an authentic on-field game jersey, embroidered accents, metallic-effect NFL shield at the collar, satin twill woven jock tag, stitched tackle twill name and numbers, tagless collar, and a vapor untouchable limited chassis.
Stand out in a crowd with the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Inverted Legend Jersey, which is highlighted by its Gold color.
The jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and features Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which is designed to wick moisture away from the body and dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable.
Other highlights include back neck taping, a stitched-down NFL shield at the front neck, sublimated graphics, a woven jock tag sewn on the front left hem, a yoke seam on the front, and a tagless collar.
The Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women’s Player Game Jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and features side mesh panels for added breathability, ideal for those hot days at the stadium.
Other highlights include neck taping, an NFL shield at the collar, a satin twill woven jock tag, screen printed graphics for the name, numbers and logos, slits on the sidesd at the bottom hem, a tailored designed for better movement, a V-neck, and a tagless collar.
Browse a wider selection of Patrick Mahomes jerseys and gear for women at Fanatics.
The Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIV Bound Halfback Player Name & Number T-Shirt is a great way to show support for your favorite quarterback.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the shirt has screen printed graphics of Mahomes’ name and No. 15, the Chiefs logo, and the Super Bowl LIV logo.
Officially licensed by the NFL, the shirt is machine washable.
Want to see more options? Check out all the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Shirts at Fanatics.
Ideal for the die-hard fan and collector, the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Authentic Autographed Super Bowl LIV Pro Football is a great way to let everyone know who you pull for on Sundays.
The ball comes with an individually numbered tamper-evident hologram to eliminate fraud or duplication.
It might be wise to protect your investment with the DisplayGifts Football Display Case, which has UV sun protection properties.
Browse a wider selection of Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Collectibles and Memorabilia, like footballs, helmets, plaques, and more.