Raiders Sign Versatile CFL All-Star Linebacker

The Raiders have looked to the Canadian Football League to add some promising young football players. The team has already added running back William Stanback and linebacker Nick Usher. They’ve decided to return to the CFL for the third time and announced that they signed linebacker Derrick Moncrief to a reserve/futures contract.

As a player for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Moncrief was one of the top linebackers in the CFL during 2019. Thanks to his play, he made the CFL All-Star team. He joined the Roughriders in 2017 and accumulated a career-best 73 tackles in 2019. According to Sports Illustrated, the Roughriders released him from his contract so he could try to make it in the NFL.

Moncrief played college ball for the Auburn Tigers in 2012 and 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma State for 2014 and 2015. He’s currently 26 years old and there figures to be plenty of opportunity at linebacker for the Raiders heading into 2020 as they’ve dealt with many recent struggles.

We have signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a reserve/futures deal. pic.twitter.com/2PBpOQCusY — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 10, 2020

When Can Raiders Start Their Offseason Program?

Thanks to the fact that the Raiders ended the season on a disappointing note, but still showed promise, there’s going to be a lot of anticipation for the team’s offseason workouts. The team is bound to add many exciting new players this offseason and if the Raiders handle the draft and free agency right, they could be in the playoffs in 2020.

According to the Raiders’ website, the team can start offseason programs on April 20th. That’s a week before the draft, so it’s unlikely the team does anything significant then. We won’t get a good look at the 2020 Raiders until around late May or early June when the main offseason programs begin.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Raiders Remove ‘Oakland’ From Social Media Accounts

From The Ground Up: One Wrong Repeat… Causes Chaos! (Ep. 9) | Allegiant Stadium | RaidersIt's all about Communication. There are so many ways to express one's thoughts, needs and desires…and on a project as complicated as this, it's something that has to be 100% right. This episode explores the many ways information gets shared. From signs and signals to the numerous meetings to virtual reality. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #AllegiantStadium Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-01-01T21:30:11.000Z

It was just a matter of time before they did it, but the Raiders have officially taken Oakland out of all of their social media accounts. However, they have yet to add “Las Vegas” to anything quite yet. They are simply being referred to as “The Raiders” now. This is likely due to the fact that the team could still play in Oakland if there is any significant delay in the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

It’s also possible that they are keeping Las Vegas out of the name right now because they can’t make the switch until the new league year starts on March 18th. Jon Gruden shed some light on the move after the season’s end.

“We’re gonna have our offseason program here starting around April 15th, whenever the league allows us to start our offseason program here,” head coach Jon Gruden said previously. “Then we’ll have training camp in Napa, and my understanding is after we break training camp, we will formally move to Las Vegas.”

Nothing appears to be set in stone quite yet, but the move is imminent. Allegiant Stadium is coming along very nicely and there’s no doubt Mark Davis is eager to see his investment pay off. While the Raiders are exercising patience in making the move official, there hasn’t been any indication that the stadium won’t be ready by the start of the regular season.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Trent Brown Rips Fan Who Dissed Derek Carr

