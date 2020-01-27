Saints’ Drew Brees Reveals Update on NFL Future

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has determined one thing regarding his NFL future — he won’t suit up for another franchise.

The 41-year-old Brees will be a free agent this offseason and there are question marks as to whether or not he’ll return. The 19-year NFL veteran has yet to come to an official decision on his playing status for the 2020 season. However, he did say he would make his decision in the next month or so and that he’ll only play for the Saints.

Via Amie Just of NOLA:

“I’m really waiting until football is totally done,” Brees told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate on Saturday. “Obviously being here, I’m just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be be around the guys, playing the game.” “Then, I’ll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I’ll give it a month or so.” “I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of (returning),” Brees said Thursday. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, each one, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

Although Brees will always be remembered for his career with the Saints, he actually has played for another NFL franchise — the Los Angeles Chargers. Brees was a top draft pick of the Chargers back in 2001 and spent the first five seasons of his career there. However, a torn labrum injury and the potential of Philip Rivers led to the Chargers moving on from Brees.

During the past 14 seasons, Brees has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. He led the Saints to a Super Bowl title in 2009 and is now the all-time leader in career touchdown passes, passing yards and pass completions. He’s also the career leader in completion percentage.

Saints Have Had Heartbreaking Losses in the Postseason

While Brees has shown no signs of slowing down in the advanced stages of his career, the Saints have ended the season on a disappointing note for three consecutive years.

In 2017, the Saints lost their Divisional Round playoff matchup to the Minnesota Vikings due to a miracle last-second TD pass. In 2018, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship due to a controversial no-call on an apparent pass interference late in the game. As far as the 2019 was concerned, they were upset by a sixth-seeded Vikings squad at the Superdome.

Saints GM Wants Brees Back

Despite Brees’ advanced age and the Saints’ shortcomings over recent years, general manager Mickey Loomis has already stated his desire to bring Brees back for a 15th season in New Orleans.

“It’s easy to take him for granted, yet I don’t take him for granted,” Loomis said. “I don’t view it any different than I did a year ago, or a year before that, or a year before that — regardless of whether he has a contract or not.

“Yeah, he’s a great player, he’s been a great player, he continues to be a great player.”

We’ll await Brees’ official decision by the time March rolls around.