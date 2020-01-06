Seahawks vs. Packers: Odds, Spread & Prediction for Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers open as a four-point favorite in the spread and the over-under is set at 46.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are hoping to benefit from having a week off to prepare. Rodgers was candid about the offensive struggled heading into the team’s bye week during Wild Card Weekend.

“I think the timing’s been off a lot of the year,” Rodgers noted, per ESPN. “I don’t know if that’s going to get fixed. It’s not going to get fixed the next two days, it’s just a matter of finding those concepts where the timing has been good because there’s been a number of concepts where we’ve looked good, the ball’s been coming out on time, I’ve been feeling good about the rhythm and guys are getting open on time. But there’s, I think too many concepts that we’ve really tried to hit and keep hitting and make it work and we just aren’t on the same page timingwise.”

The Packers have been solid in Vegas going 10-6 against the spread to go with their 13-3 overall record, per OddsShark. Packers games have gone under the point total in 10 out of 16 contests. Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread at Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks Edged Out the Eagles to Advance

It was not a pretty victory, but the Seahawks did enough to come away with a victory against the Eagles. Seattle’s defense held the Eagles offense to without a touchdown as the Seahawks continue to be one of the best teams on the road in the NFL. The Packers and Seahawks have had some epic clashes over the years, including in the postseason.

The Seahawks are 8-8-1 against the spread this season with the same split for the over-under as well. Seattle has performed well in Vegas on the road as the Seahawks are 6-2-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Seahawks Top Packers in a Low-Scoring Affair

Part of the reason the Seahawks are the No. 5 seed is they play in the same division as the 49ers. The good news for the Seahawks is they head to Lambeau Field as a tested team thanks to the NFC West and a challenging schedule.

Both the Packers and Seahawks have struggled to find consistency on offense during the second half of the season. The Seahawks rarely win masterpieces, but even in the games they have struggled Seattle is usually in the game by the end. There are too many question marks surrounding the Packers to have a lot of faith in them in the postseason. As long as the Seahawks can get to the quarterback like they did against the Eagles, I like the Seahawks to pull off the upset and advance to the NFC Championship.

Heavy’s Pick: Seahawks 20 Packers 17. Seahawks Cover +4 Spread. Under on the Total.