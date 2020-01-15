Zion Williamson Injury: When Will the Pelicans Rookie Make His NBA Debut?

After missing nearly the first half of the NBA season with a right knee injury, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is making his professional debut against the San Antonio Spurs on January 22. Executive vice president David Griffin delivered the news following the team’s Wednesday morning practice.

Pelicans No. 1 pick Zion Williamson is expected to make his season debut on Jan. 22 against San Antonio, David Griffin says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2020

The former Duke Blue Devil spent one year in North Carolina before declaring for the 2019 draft, where he was selected number one overall by the Pelicans. Poised to be one of the most exciting forwards in recent time, Williamson’s career hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations.

The 19-year-old suffered an injury in a preseason contest against the San Antonio Spurs, originally diagnosed as “soreness in the right knee.” Just a week later, it was revealed to be much worse, needing surgery in his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. The recovery time for such an operation is an estimated 6-8 weeks.

Making appearances on the court here and there in the run-up to his return, on January 2 Williamson participated in his first full practice since undergoing the procedure.

Gentry says the team is still taking it slowly with Zion’s return. Any minutes restrictions or anything like that will be determined by the training staff. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 2, 2020

Upon the conclusion of said practice, Stadium’s Shams Chrania reported that both Williamson and the Pelicans trainers were “hopeful of a January season debut.”

“I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.” 👀 As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares some info on the #Pelicans No. 1 pick. #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/RAwwHPmI4k — Stadium (@Stadium) January 2, 2020

With the news being official, looks like the long-awaited Zion Williamson era in the NBA is almost ready to take off.