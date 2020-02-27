Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Can be ‘Best Player’ on Championship Team, Says NBA Analyst

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s play this season earned him an All-Star nod in just his third season in the NBA. The third-year pro is averaging career highs in points [23.3], rebounds [7.0], and assists [2.9] per game in 54 games this season for the Celtics.

Thursday’s Afternoon, former Celtics’ center Kendrick Perkins was a guest on the Dale and Keefe show and shared that he thinks Tatum should be in the MVP conversation. The Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 and game behind the Toronto Raptors for second in the east.

“We (are) talking about a guy who could arguably be the second-best guy in the Eastern Conference right now, behind Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” Perkins said. “And I’m watching this kid play and the things that he’s doing (are) on another level.

“The thing that made me realize that he has taken that elite step is that over the course of these games, he’s done it against the Clippers, who are supposed to be a great defensive team, he’s done it against the Lakers, he went in Utah and (did) it. These are top-10 teams in the league in the defensive categories. When you (are) putting on a clinic like that on a bigger stage, you know this guy is elite.”

Perkins has Tatum on his top 10 players list in the NBA, and anybody on anyone’s top players’ list has been in contention for the MVP award.

“Anytime you reach that top-10 list of best NBA players, to me, you enter that MVP conversation,” Perkins said. “At the end of the day, right now, we can’t name 10 players that (are) better than Jayson Tatum. So, to me, he’s in that MVP conversation.”

Zach Lowe and David Fizdale Agree With Perkins That Tatum is a Top 10 Player in the NBA

Zach Lowe and David Fizdale were both guests on Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump and shared that they both feel Jayson Tatum is a top-10 player today in the NBA.

“This player, this guy, this is a top-10 player in the NBA. Jayson Tatum playing like this can be the best player on a championship team,” said Lowe. “He is not going to shoot 58 percent and 55 percent, but they were already, in my opinion, the most dangerous threat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the east, and this has only cemented it. The Toronto Raptors is right there, but this puts Boston clearly ahead.”

Tatum has clearly been working on his game, and it has caught the eye of former Knicks coach David Fizdale.

“He looks like a guy that works on some of his game, he is a technician. You watch his footwork, and you watch how efficient he is with his movements. Again, he is another young kid that continues to get better. I just think they are talent deep at a lot of different positions, and so any given night, the Celtics can beat you in a lot of different ways.

It sounds like Tatum was really locked into what Kobe Bryant was teaching him during their offseason works out.

“I’m still going to shoot the mid-range. I’ve seen all the people talking about the de-Kobeing. Kobe didn’t teach me anything bad. Everything we talked about, and he showed me was great. Last year, with the jump I didn’t make that everybody expected, it was not his fault, said Tatum via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “He’s one of the greatest ever, so everything he taught me was—I’m very grateful, and it helped me. I’ve got to take responsibility for how I played last year, not being as big of a jump that people thought. But I’m still going to shoot mid-range.”

Kobe Bryant was Tatum’s idol, like many other players in the league who grew up watching the NBA legend. The best way that Tatum could honor the fallen legend is to keep improving his game like Bryant did his entire career. Bryant passed away last month in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California along with eight other passengers including his daughter Gigi.

