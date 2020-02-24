Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Confirms Concerning News on Dak Prescott Contract

Earlier this month, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last received an offer from the team way back in September — a supposed $33 million-per-year offer he promptly rejected.

On Monday, speaking before the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones affirmed the report as correct, revealing the sides haven’t spoken since.

“It just kind of stopped. We kind of left it where it was,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I wouldn’t say there was anything acrimonious. I guess they felt they were done where they were. We felt like we were where we were. We never really got going again.”

Prescott is represented by CAA superagent Todd France, who’s communicated to the Cowboys his client’s contractual desires. If the two-time Pro Bowler cannot land $40 million annually on his next deal, an alleged demand, his baseline is surpassing Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the league’s highest-paid QB at $35 million per year, the Star-Telegram reported.

Slow-rolling talks, which began in the 2019 offseason, purportedly reached an “impasse” several months later; a long-term pact does not appear to be on the horizon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 2. In fact, it’s likelier Dallas slaps the franchise tag on Prescott, who’s expressed disappointment over oft-stalled discussions and contempt toward a $27 million olive branch for 2020.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Dallas is attempting to “buck history” by locking down Prescott prior to March 12, the tag deadline. Jones wouldn’t reveal which tag — exclusive or non-exclusive — would be used on Prescott, only that he continues to remain hopeful of an agreement.

“Our goal is to get it done with Dak,” he said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I know he wants to be here. We want him to be here long-term. He’s our guy.”

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which has yet to be formally hashed out by the NFL and NFL Players Association, is muddying the situation. Until it’s settled, Jones cautioned, the club won’t put pen to paper.

But, at a time when the Cowboys are being urged to mortgage the future for a top QB prospect like Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa, Jones was adamant in dispelling the notion of ditching Dak.

There is “absolutely not” a shred of validity behind it.

“Dak’s our quarterback. He’s our quarterback for the future,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We have nothing but the greatest respect for him. …There’s no thoughts like that.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Gives Update on Amari Cooper’s Status

Prescott may be priority number one, but his favorite target, wide receiver Amari Cooper, isn’t far behind. An impending unrestricted free agent, he’s already drawing a growing list of suitors and appears primed to break the bank on the open market.

Jones’ no-deal-until-the-CBA edict applies to Cooper, as well, but the parties did engage during the Super Bowl, culminating in a “very upbeat” conversation. Cooper is a candidate for the franchise or transition tag, assuming the cap-flush Cowboys assuage Prescott.

“We’re going to have some challenges with our (salary) cap. We are. Certainly, with Dak and Amari, that’s going to shrink it in a hurry,” Jones admitted, via the DMN. “We’re going to have challenges, but they’re not challenges that we cannot overcome.”

On a multi-year pact, Cooper could meet or surpass the $96.25 million inked by New Orleans’ Michael Thomas last summer. It’s possible he also passes, in terms of annual salary, the three-year, $66 million deal that Atlanta’s Julio Jones received in September.

He previously confided to NFL Network’s Jane Slater his “wholehearted” desire to remain with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, committing to the team which surrendered a first-round draft pick to pry him away from the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

“I do [want to stay in Dallas],” Cooper said at last month’s Pro Bowl, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean that wholeheartedly. I love Dallas. . . .I feel like it’s home. I want to live there for a long time.”

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Reveals Whether He’s Worth $40 Million Per Year

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL