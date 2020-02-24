Darren Sproles States Major Case for NFL Hall-of-Fame

The football lifers have already punched a ticket for Darren Sproles in Canton, Ohio. The former Eagles scatback believes he belongs, too.

Sproles, who retired from the Eagles back in December, told TMZ Sports that he believes he’s a Hall-of-Fame football player. Then again, it’s not up to him. Sproles passed Tim Brown last year to move into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time leaders in all-purpose yardage, with 19,696 yards gained.

He was known throughout his career as a versatile playmaker who could do a little bit of everything, like a Swiss Army knife. The diminutive running back could run the ball out of the backfield, catch it in the flat and return kicks.

The 36-year-old should be a lock to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his name gets on the ballot. Remember, players must be retired for five years before they receive consideration. Sproles thinks he’ll get in, as does his Eagles teammate Brandon Brooks.

“I feel like I am,” said Sproles. “But it’s not for me to choose.”

“Bro, there is no doubt,” added Brooks.

The Eagles announced that Sproles would be joining the organization as a personnel consultant in their front office. He’ll be working in the scouting department along with two other former Eagles players, Brent Celek and Connor Barwin.

Former Eagles RB Given Key to City of Olathe

The city of Olathe in Kansas recently presented Darren Sproles with a key to the city for his continuing work giving back to the community.

Sproles attended Olathe North High School and rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 79 touchdowns while leading the school to a state championship. He went on to star at Kansas State. He has taken a leadership role at the school and was in town this past weekend to inspire students there.

Mayor Michael Copeland rewarded him with a key and everyone celebrated “Darren Sproles Day.” His high school held an essay-writing contest in Sproles’ honor and the former NFL running back gave a motivational speech.

Sproles: ‘I Gave It Everything I Had on Every Play’

When Darren Sproles announced his retirement last December, he was quick to thank Eagles fans for their support over the years. He immediately penned a farewell for the team’s official website.

Sproles is the first player in NFL history with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards in four different seasons (2008–2011) while being selected to three Pro Bowls over his amazing 14-year playing career. He seems destined for the Hall of Fame, thanks to both his skills on the field and his graciousness off it.

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play,” Sproles told the Eagles’ website. “I rode it until the wheels fell off. That’s the way I played and that’s the way I practiced. When I re-signed with the Eagles back in July, I knew it was going to be my last season, and now my body is telling me it’s time to step away from the game. It’s time to call it a career.”

