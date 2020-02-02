Kobe Bryant’s Dad, Joe Bryant Revealed Why Lakers Were Fit For Black Mamba

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant is a wealth of hoops knowledge.

A first pick via the Golden State Warriors in the 1975 NBA Draft, Bryant was traded to the hometown Philadelphia 76ers where he played with legends Julius Erving and Doug Collins.

The 6’9 forward played eight seasons for three NBA teams and finished with career averages of 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest in 606 regular season NBA games.

His son Kobe Bryant, was a beast on the NBA court.

The 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, Bryant was an 18-time NBA All Star and five-time NBA Champion as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“As a fan, just watching him play and putting up all those points and playing at such a high level at such a great organization like the Lakers,” Joe Bryant told me in 2015.

“I think that’s probably one of the important things. These kids come out of school and they worry about being a number one pick, number two pick, I think it’s more important that you get with the right organization and Kobe was able to do that and as you see, playing with one organization is really something special.”

Bryant’s accolades are overflowing. A-time NBA Finals MVP award winner, Bryant was the NBA’s regular-season MVP in 2008. a four-time NBA All-Star MVP, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, an NBA Slam Dunk Champion, 11-time All-NBA First Team recipient, two-time NBA scoring champion and wore numbers 8 and 24, both of which were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

The NBA’s fourth highest scorer behind LeBron James who has 33,643 points, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday January 26, 2020 while he, his daughter and seven other passengers were en route to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy located in Thousand Oaks, California.

Many are grieving, including,Bryant’s sisters who released a statement on Instagram saying:

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org”