Hawks’ Trae Young Draws Comparisons to Lakers’ Kobe Bryant From Journalist

Two weeks ago, Atlanta Hawks sophomore guard Trae Young was able to cross one of his goals off the list when he was named an All-Star starter in the Eastern Conference on January 23, 2020.

Young was named one of the five starters in the Eastern Conference along with Celtics’ Kemba Walker, Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, 76ers’ Joel Embiid, and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo also received the most fan votes of any Eastern Conference player (5,902,286) and was named the east’s captain.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, since my grandpa was alive, watching the All-Star game with him,” Young said after practice Thursday, before starters had been announced via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Every year, watching Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, just chilling, making sure I got all my homework done so I could go home and watch the game.”

Young is the first Hawks player to be named an All-Star since Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo in 1998. Young would finish the fan All-Star voting process with (2,829,969), which was first amongst guards in the Eastern Conference.

Last week, Young was drafted to Team Giannis along Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, and Boston’s Kemba Walker in the All-Star game on February 16, 2020, which will take place in Chicago at the United Center.

Team LeBron will consist of Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Houston’s James Harden.

Sway Calloway Says Trae Young is his Hero

Calloway was on Radio Row during Super Bowl weekend in Miami and was interviewed by Fanatics View’s Pop Dibiase and was asked to share his thoughts on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. Turns out Calloway is a huge fan of Young’s and even compares him to Lakers Kobe Bryant.

“Trae as in Trae Young? That’s like my hero, like when I grew up and pick up a basketball for the first time I want to be Trae Young. I love watching that kid, and he is so confident in who he is, and I like young players, and he was like Kobe coming into the league,” said Calloway. “Like no matter is in front of me, my objective is to get around you, get over you, get through you, and when this game. So, his imaginary reminds me of that in a way. He is fearless, confident, and knows the science of it.”

Young has missed Friday’s games against the Boston Celtics after suffering from a right ankle contusion in the four-quarter of the 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young was able to participate during the morning shootaround but wasn’t feeling well to suit up for the Hawks against the Celtics that night.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 14th in the east with a 14-39 record and Young is averaging 29.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game in 47 games.

