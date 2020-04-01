Falcons QB on Backup RB’s Potential: ‘He’s Someone You Can Count On’

Devonta Freeman may be gone, but the Falcons still have Brian Hill. And of course, yes, Todd Gurley. But this article isn’t to shine more light on Gurley even if he does deserve it. It’s to remind the Falcons community that “B” Hill is still an option.

Now, the Falcons did place Brian Hill on an original round tender a day after cutting Freeman.

What’s that mean?

It means that Hill, who was a fifth-round draft pick for the Falcons in 2017 has an opportunity to be signed by another team. If he is then the Falcons will receive a fifth-round pick as compensation. They have the option to match any team’s offer on Hill.

Falcons backup QB Kurt Benkert has high hopes for Hill this season.

“I was talking to him about someone today, Benkert told Heavy.com. He’s just a workhorse. He has the same speed every day whether it’s a practice or a game. You can count on him to take the ball to the house.”

A ‘Workhorse’

After Freeman’s primary backup, Ito Smith was out due to a neck and concussion injury last season, Hill stepped in.

Hill, 24, rushed 78 times for 323 yards and touchdowns last season. He caught 10 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season.

He made his big impression against with a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Freeman suffered a foot injury in the first half of the game and was out for the rest. That’s when Hill stepped in.

The Falcons were looking to improve their run game and attack the Saint’s run defense, who were in the top-five at the time giving up an average of 84.3 yards per game. Atlanta finished with 143 rushing yards. 61 yards were from Hill.

