Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes Shocking Revelation on HBO’s ‘The Shop’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a man of many talents. However, the Super Bowl MVP recently revealed on LeBron James‘ show “The Shop” that he only learned how to read defenses until “halfway through last year,” which makes his talent that much more remarkable.

“This year I could actually recognize more and more stuff. The more experience and the more I learn then I’ll be able to go out there and call plays and do all that different stuff because I’ve seen it,” Mahomes said. “I still think there’s a long way for me to go there.”

Mahomes became the first Chiefs player to be named the league’s most valuable player in 2018 after recording 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns. The 24-year-old became the only player outside of Peyton Manning to achieve such feat in NFL history.

In sharing this revelation, the former Texas Tech slinger also admitted that his game can only improve, especially in a mental capacity rather than physical.

“I still think there’s a long way for me to go there,” Mahomes said. “And that’s where mentally I think I can get better. Physically I feel like I’ve done a lot of stuff. I always work on the fundamentals and doing that stuff. But I think mentally I can still take my game to a whole another level.”

Mahomes Wants Contract Extension Done the ‘Right Way’

There’s been a lot of talk about the timing of Mahomes’ lucrative contact extension, one that could make him the highest-paid quarterback of all time. While the goal is keep Mahomes at Arrowhead for a very long time, the Texas native wants to make sure everything has been discussed before putting pen to paper.

“When you look back on your career at the end of your career, you want to look back and see a lot of success, a lot of wins, a lot of Super Bowl wins hopefully — it’s something where I want to look back and see a lot of success,” Mahomes told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor. “Obviously I want to get a contract, obviously I want to provide for my family for a long time and do everything like that.

“But I want to make sure I do it the smart way and do it the right way, and so I don’t know exactly which way that is, yet. I know that my people and the Chiefs’ people will talk about it, and will do it at the right time and for the betterment for the team. But I’m excited to be a Kansas City Chief for a very long time, and I know that’s going to be handled the right way because of the people the Kansas City Chiefs have in their organization.”

Not to worry, Kansas City fans. Mahomes assures Chiefs Kingdom that hefty payday aside, he has one goal in mind.

“Just know that we’re gonna try to win every single year,” Mahomes continued. “Whichever way possible, we’re going to do it and we’re gonna try to keep as many people on this team as we possibly can that won the Super Bowl this year so we can run it back again next year.”

Looks like a new dynasty is brewing in the NFL.