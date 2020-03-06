Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Holds Throwing Session with Renowned QB Gurus [WATCH]

Dak Prescott’s muddied contract situation isn’t stopping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback from sharpening his craft.

As revealed Friday, Prescott is training with revered QB whisperers Tom House, Adam Dedeaux, John Beck, and Taylor Kelly — owners of 3DQB — in Huntington Beach, Calif., less than two weeks before the 26-year-old’s scheduled to hit unrestricted NFL free agency.

A snippet of the throwing session was shared on Twitter.

Prescott appears to be making good on his vow to work away from the Cowboys’ facility until pen meets paper. Barring a new deal, he may skip a voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, which begins in April.

“It’s not a concern of mine,” owner Jerry Jones recently said, per The Athletic. “Dak understands, in my mind, one of the great things about Dak is his commitment to building a team. I don’t have an issue there.”

An unfettered Jones is fully prepared to slap the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott prior to the March 12 deadline. The two-time Pro Bowler would earn about $33 million for 2020, compared to roughly $27 million on the non-exclusive tag that also would permit him to negotiate with outside clubs. Such discussions are prohibited under the exclusive variety.

But Prescott, who threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, is seeking long-term financial security and the type of generational wealth packaged within a 10-year, $350 million pact, as has been proposed.

At the very least, he’d prefer a short-term yet highly-lucrative and almost fully-guaranteed contract, scoring a windfall now and the opportunity to re-test the market later, before he turns 30.

The NFL’s free-agent period kicks off Wednesday, March 18, preceded by a two-day legal tampering window during which contracts can be agreed to but not physically signed.

Dak Surprises XFL Team with Special Gift [LOOK]

Each player on the Dallas Renegades of Vince McMahon’s repackaged Xtreme Football League was treated Friday to a present from Prescott: Beats By Dre headphones.

Dak Prescott got Beats By Dre headphones for the entire Dallas Renegades team (Photo: @CoachBobStoops) pic.twitter.com/Vtu7nmfOK3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 6, 2020

The Renegades (2-2) currently sit in second place in the XFL West division, two games behind the undefeated Houston Roughnecks. Dallas’ next contest takes place Saturday when they host the New York Guardians (2-2) — a grudge match Dak is all-too-familiar with.

“Welcome to Dallas! When it comes to rivalries, Dallas vs. New York is notorious. Here’s a little something to get you in the zone. It’s time to make our city proud,” he wrote in a note included with the headphones, per The Athletic.

