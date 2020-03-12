Mike McCarthy Cancels Special Cowboys Trip Due to Coronavirus: Report

As the sports world grinds to a collective standstill thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, better known as the coronavirus, the Dallas Cowboys, too, are postponing near-future plans.
Per multiple reports, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has scrapped a trip to Oxnard, Calif., home of training camp, over coronavirus concerns. McCarthy had been set to visit Thursday but grounded the venture with nationwide travel growing increasingly restricted.
Dallas was chosen to play in the annual, preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game, meaning they’re eligible to begin camp a week early, per NFL stipulations. Team personnel currently is scheduled to report to Oxnard on July 21.
McCarthy explained at last month’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that he wanted to “spend a day out there” scouting the longtime summer worksite.
“To see the operation and how it flows. I have a proposed schedule that I’ve already been thinking about,” he said, per the club’s official website. “But the function of it is always what’s most important, so we’ll be working on that.”
McCarthy enters his first season as the Cowboys’ head man, hired in January to replace Jason Garrett. It’s important he gets a lay of the land being far removed from the club’s Frisco headquarters, and with so many new faces — players and coaches alike — populating the locker room.
“I’m excited about it,” McCarthy said at the Combine. “It makes sense to go out there, and everyone in the organization speaks very highly of the training camps out there, so I think that it’s something that’s needed for our football team.”
Cowboys Reportedly Halting Business Trips
Teams around the league are ensuring the safety of employees by encouraging (if not enforcing) them to work from home, a wild turn of events this time of year. This affects the countless decision-makers who jet-set all over the country for college pro days, draft prospect visits, and preparation for impending free agency, among other football-related activities.
The Cowboys are now following suit, putting into action the process of yanking their scouts and coaches off the road for the foreseeable future.
Cowboys Awarded Compensatory Pick for 2020 Draft
If the Draft is held as scheduled, April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Dallas will take seven selections into the offseason spectacle.
That’s because the NFL on Tuesday granted compensatory picks to teams that lost more in last year’s free-agent period than they gained. The Cowboys were bestowed an extra fifth-round choice (No. 179 overall), the result of wide receiver Cole Beasley defecting Dallas for the Buffalo Bills.
The Cowboys will be on the clock at No. 17, No. 51, No. 82, No. 113, No. 146, No. 179 and No. 208 overall. They’re expected to target defensive line, offensive line, secondary, and linebacker depth, as well as competition for de facto No. 1 tight end Blake Jarwin.
