Mike McCarthy Cancels Special Cowboys Trip Due to Coronavirus: Report

As the sports world grinds to a collective standstill thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, better known as the coronavirus, the Dallas Cowboys, too, are postponing near-future plans.

Per multiple reports, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has scrapped a trip to Oxnard, Calif., home of training camp, over coronavirus concerns. McCarthy had been set to visit Thursday but grounded the venture with nationwide travel growing increasingly restricted.

Dallas was chosen to play in the annual, preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game, meaning they’re eligible to begin camp a week early, per NFL stipulations. Team personnel currently is scheduled to report to Oxnard on July 21.

McCarthy explained at last month’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that he wanted to “spend a day out there” scouting the longtime summer worksite.

“To see the operation and how it flows. I have a proposed schedule that I’ve already been thinking about,” he said, per the club’s official website. “But the function of it is always what’s most important, so we’ll be working on that.”

McCarthy enters his first season as the Cowboys’ head man, hired in January to replace Jason Garrett. It’s important he gets a lay of the land being far removed from the club’s Frisco headquarters, and with so many new faces — players and coaches alike — populating the locker room.