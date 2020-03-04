Ex-Bull Says Michael Jordan and he Never Lost a Pick up Game

NBA veteran guard Jamal Crawford is a former three-time Sixth Man of the Year, who had the opportunity to play with and against some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.

That includes that G.O.A.T Michael Jordan, who he had opportunity play pick up games with during his first two seasons in Chicago. Crawford was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the eighth pick in the 2000 draft after spending three seasons at the University of Michigan.

In an exclusive interview with “Hoopswave” via Ashley Nevel, who was working with brightsideofthesun.com at the time. Crawford detailed how Michael Jordan’s trainer Tim Grover introduced him to MJ.

“Tim Grover calls me at like 6:30 in the morning. He’s like, ‘Hey MJ said you can meet him,’ and I’m like what, okay? This is when he was kind of prepping the year before he came back to the Wizards so it was a year before he actually came back. So I drove down to the gym, and I get there at seven o’clock. It’s just him and MJ in there. MJ has been there since 6:00 a.m., and he was doing his defensive slide drills by himself. He was 40 years old, so instantly the work ethic stuck with me. I’m like okay it’s no accident, why he is who he is,” Crawford shared.

After the two met according to Crawford, the two played numerous pick-up games over the next two years and never lost.

“He wouldn’t play a pickup game until I got there because I would help the Bulls and had to drive down there, and he wouldn’t play until I got there. We never lost in two years, and we played against everybody,” Crawford said.

Crawford is currently a free agent and hoping to receive a call from a playoff consider for the playoff run.

As for Michael Jordan, he never took losing very well just ask Magic Johnson.

Magic Reveals the Truth Behind Michael Jordan’s Shrug Game in 1992

During game one of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bulls legend Michael Jordan was En Fuego from behind the three-point lines as he drained six in the first half en route to scoring 35 points by halftime and a blowout win.

After Jordan drilled his sixth-three pointer he turned to the broadcast table and shrugged his shoulders. The Jumpman just couldn’t miss a shot.

However, it was recently revealed by Lakers great Magic Johnson, who was working for NBC Sports at the time. Was the person that Jordan was gesturing at that moment.

According to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the night before that game Jordan was losing at cards to Johnson and his late father, Jeffrey Jordan.

“The night before he hit all of them threes against Portland, we’re playing bid whist at his house,” Magic Johnson told Robinson while speaking at McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Event in Chicago, Illinois during NBA All-Star Weekend last month.

“His dad and I, we bust him up, we tore him up, I’m running six nose and five specials on Michael.”

Per Robinson, the two were playing and at some point, Magic got tired of winning and wanted to go back to his hotel.

“So we play and I say: ‘Michael I gotta go home, you gotta go home, you’ve got a game.

“He said: ‘Nah MJ [Magic Johnson] because Mike was just so competitive. When he loses, he doesn’t want you to leave.”

The Bulls would go on to beat the Trailblazers 122–89.