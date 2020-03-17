Fighters React to the UFC Postponing Events Due to COVID-19

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the UFC will be postponing the next three fight cards because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Earlier in the day, the White House recommended that there should be no more than 10 people gathering in one area.

Because of that statement, UFC president Dana White decided to pull the plug on UFC Fight Night 171, UFC on ESPN 8 and UFC Fight Night 172. The next card that has not been canceled is April 18’s UFC 249. White has been adamant that the main event between UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will happen.

Fighters have taken to social media to voice their opinions on UFC postponing cards.

UFC Fight Night 171 headliner and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley posted onto Instagram:

He said, “Fans I’m sorry! I’m shattered by this! I texted [Dana White] and told him I’m in for Burns sat (Sat ONLY). I then was told the card was off. We will make it through this together. Don’t take it lightly. When we are back and running its me and Clout Chasing Covington. Don’t want to hear another name!”

Tyron Woodleys opponent, Leon Edwards tweeted:

be safe, take care everyone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Zu6qFRLSTF — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

UFC bantamweight Louis Smolka tweeted:

Honestly, at this point guys who need to make ends meet should start livestreaming sparring sessions on youtube. I honestly think the hardcores will take whatever they can get. And if nothing else it keeps the spirit of MMA alive kinda . #MMA #UFC — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) March 16, 2020

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad tweeted:

Just talked to a friend that owns a restaurant and said he had to fire waiters and a cook now that restaurants are only take out ..a lot of people struggling right now help those around you If you can — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2020

He tweeted, “[A] lot of people with the ‘I told you so’ comments happy the ufc shows got canceled but what you don’t realize is that the fighters can’t get paid and other than fighting most guys work as trainers in gyms (also closed) so best believe if I get a call to fight on an island I will. Just talked to a friend that owns a restaurant and said he had to fire waiters and a cook now that restaurants are only take out ..a lot of people struggling right now help those around you If you can.”

UFC featherweight Cub Swanson tweeted:

With everything that’s going on and the majority of people stuck at home. Let’s have some fun & think of possible positives that can come from everyone being self quarantined for a few weeks 😂 #CoronaVirusBrightSide — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 16, 2020

UFC middleweight Eryk Anders tweeted:

Well fuck.. they need to see what’s up with @therealdada5000 back yard. https://t.co/bLpg7iAA72 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 16, 2020

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway published a post on Instagram:

He said:

I don’t think there’s a doc out there who would say COVID-19 is more dangerous than fighting for a living. I’m not afraid of it to be honest. It’s like the flu but 10x more deadly. So what? I put myself in more danger every day. So for anybody else who feels that way I agree.⁣

⁣

But I also learned it’s not about me. I can carry it. I can have no symptoms like Donovan Mitchell. Then I can give it to my grandma and maybe she doesn’t beat it. Then what? All my UFC title belts ain’t gonna make me tough enough to deal with that responsibility.⁣

⁣

Hawaii doesn’t have that many hospital beds… If just a few hundred elderly need to be in ICU for treatment then what? What happens then when Sista Moki gets in a car accident and the ICU is already full? I don’t know. Nobody does and we don’t want to find out.⁣

⁣

This isn’t about most of us who could get it and beat it. It’s about the people who won’t beat it so we gotta make sure we do our part to protect them. Take the social distancing seriously. Pretend you already have it. Distance yourself to protect others AND yourself.⁣

⁣

I know when the govt says “prepare but don’t panic” that basically screams panic. I get it. But none of us need 48 rolls of toilet paper… So if you know someone who may need supplies, we need to help them and share. But also remember we could already have it and not know, so be VERY careful?⁣

⁣

And if you see me in the store, smile, point to the ground if you one banga, but we don’t need to take photos. Most people who go to the store in normal times probably only interact with one or two strangers. When I go anywhere I have hundreds of interactions, a lot of people come up to me. I’m a magnet for viruses. It’s not good for your loved ones health for you to interact with me now. ⁣

⁣

I promise when this is all over my team will do meet and greets so everyone who wants a photo or autograph can get one, so don’t worry you will not be missing your chance. ⁣

⁣

This isn’t practice. This is a fight. You guys know me. I love to take fights into deep waters. This isn’t one we want to take into deep waters. The quicker we can slow the spread the quicker we get back to normal.

