Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Poses More Challenge Than Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis has all the looks of the next pay-per-view star in boxing. The Sweet Science is on hold, as are most sports in the world, but when it resumes, Davis has big plans for 2020. I had an opportunity to speak with him recently while quarantined in Los Angeles to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, and he spoke about several topics related to his future.

Davis told me he already has two Showtime pay-per-view fights in the works. One is with WBA World Super Featherweight Champion Leo Santa Cruz, and the other is with the undefeated Golden Boy Promotions product, Ryan Garcia.

Both fights have the potential to be blockbuster events, but when I asked Gervonta which opponent presented the toughest challenge for him, he quickly answered Garcia.

That might be surprising considering the resume of Davis’ two prospective opponents.

Leo Santa Cruz’s Resume

The 31-year-old Santa Cruz has compiled a 31-1-1 record as a professional. The all-action Mexican brawler is known for his work rate, toughness, amicable personality, and fan-pleasing style. His lone loss came via disputed majority decision to Carl Frampton in July 2016.

Santa Cruz would avenge the loss in the rematch 8.5 months later with his own majority-decision win. He has since strung together a five-fight win streak. His most recent win was a lopsided unanimous-decision victory over Miguel Flores in November.

Santa Cruz isn’t especially tough to hit, and he’s more of a volume puncher than a KO artist. Perhaps that’s why Davis sees Garcia as more of a challenge.

Ryan Garcia’s Resume

While the 21-year-old Garcia isn’t nearly as experienced as Santa Cruz, having yet to capture his first title, the undefeated L.A. native has major KO power. He’s 20-0 with 17 KOs and he scored one of the KOs of the year in February when he destroyed Francisco Fonseca in the first round.

After the KO, Garcia promptly called Davis out, and he hasn’t stopped. Garcia knows Gervonta is his ticket to a major payday, and quite honestly, both men have amazing star potential in the sport.

It’s possible their meeting could be the first of two or three fights, as they could help to define each others’ careers. While no one should be looking past Santa Cruz, it’s hard to deny the magnetic appeal of a Davis-Garcia bout.

Gervonta Davis’ Resume

Garcia is one heck of a puncher, but power is also Davis’ calling card. The 25-year-old is currently the WBA Lightweight Champion. He’ll be facing the aforementioned opponents at 130 pounds when they finally climb into the ring.

Davis is a remarkable 23-0 with 22 KOs. That KO rate is especially uncommon for a fighter in lower weight classes. In his most recent bout, he scored a 12th-round TKO win over Yuriorkis Gamboa:

Davis vs. Santa Cruz is a fight that seems to stylistically favor the former. Davis’ speed could be the deciding factor. To put it plainly, it’s tough to say who has the edge between him and Garcia.

We know Garcia has the equalizer with his left hook, but Davis is explosive too. Hopefully, the sport can get back in motion as the country is regulated following the pandemic, and Davis’ dual PPV events are just two of several interesting fights on the horizon.