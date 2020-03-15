Ravens Land Pro Bowl Defender in Major Trade With Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to clean house, shipping off yet another former defensive cornerstone from their AFC Championship days.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jags have agreed to a trade in principal to send former All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens that will be finalized at the start of the new league year. In return, Jacksonville lands a meager fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Jaguars and Ravens have agreed to a trade in principle that would send Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per sources. Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Ravens Hope to Extend Campbell Following Trade

The Ravens just struck gold, landing five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell. The organization will now set their eyes on keeping Campbell around for the long-term, attempting to finalize a contract extension with the star defender, as noted in Schefter’s tweet provided above.

As things currently stand, Campbell is set to enter the final season of a four-year, $60M deal, that would pay him approximately $15M in base salary in 2020.

Campbell has been one of the league’s most productive and consistent players since entering the league as a second-round pick out of Miami in 2008. The 33-year old d-lineman has been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls, including a first-team All-Pro nod in 2017.

Campbell is projected to slide in next to Brandon Williams and company along the Ravens’ front seven, vastly improving a unit that had already ranked second in football in total defense just one season ago.

Jaguars Continue to Clean House

With Campbell being shipped out of Jacksonville, it’s difficult not to think back to a not-so-long-ago time when the Jaguars defensive unit was the pinnacle of NFL defenses.

Now, just a little over two years after their memorable 2017 playoff run that ended in a teeth-wrenching defeat to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Jags once-vaunted defense has become a shell of its previously dominant self.

Campbell is just the latest of several drastic changes to occur within the Jaguars defense over the past year. It all started when linebacker Tevin Smith abruptly retired from football. Then, perennial Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey was shipped out of town. While fellow corner AJ Bouye followed suit, being traded to Denver a little over 10 days ago.

Most notably is not the fact that Jacksonville is looking to make changes to their roster, but the extent they’re willing to go to clean their hands of these once franchise cornerstones.

The Jags have seemingly been giving away valuable pieces for pennies on the dollar. Between the trades of both Bouye and Campbell, all Jacksonville has received is a fourth and fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

You can only hope for the Jaguars’ sake that those draft picks pan out, as they’ve moved off of an abundance of talent to acquire them.

