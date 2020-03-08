‘Frankenstein Forehead’ Joanna Jedrzejczyk After UFC 248 [LOOK]

UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili scored the most impressive performance of her career against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 248 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Zhang scored the split-decision victory in a fight some observers were calling after one of the greatest MMA contests in the history of the sport.

But it sure wasn’t easy for Weili. While the first UFC champion had been dominant over her four previous UFC fights and had won 20 straight across all promotions, former champ Jedrzejczyk gave her just about everything she could handle.

It was a thrilling contest.

The most telling aspect of their epic five-round war, though, was how much more power Zhang had in her fists, feet, knees and elbows than her opponent did. While both fighters constantly threw the kitchen sink at each other, and did so for the entirety of the fight, Zhang clearly had the edge in how heavy her sink was over Jedrzejczyk’s.

In fact, Zhang’s left hook was perhaps the single most devastating technique in what could only be described as a devastatingly endless sea of violent techniques.

You need some proof?

Check out this amazing before and after photo of Jedrzejczyk in which the damage from Zhang’s incredible punches can be seen within a single glimpse. Jedrzejczyk put on the fight of her life at UFC 248, but Zhang overcame it for the stunning win.

“Joanna has a Frankenstein forehead right now,” Joe Rogan said calling the fight on ESPN+ pay-per-view with just a minute left in the fight. “It’s bad. It’s real bad.”

It was one of the best fights in UFC history, and Jedrzejczyk truly left her battle against Zhang with some brutal damage to her face and head.

UFC 248 Will Forever Be Remembered for Epic Women’s MMA Battle

Neither fighter’s effort will soon be forgotten.

Maybe even the craziest part? Jedrzejczyk could have just as easily walked away from the Octagon on Saturday night as the winner. She was always moving forward and making her mark on Zhang, too.

Heck, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko scored the fight for Jedrzejczyk.

@joannamma is the winner of this fight ! 👊🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 8, 2020

Even though Jedrzejczyk didn’t get the nod from the judges, both fighters profiles were raised after the fight. Considering they were already considered two of the best women’s strawweights in UFC history, that means fans and historians will be looking back at this action-packed fight for years to come with awe and admiration.

Move over Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk are also all-time great competitors, and they just had a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 248 to prove it.

