Lions Sign Productive Wide Receiver Away From Packers

The Detroit Lions continued to re-shape their team on Sunday in free agency, but this time around, the offense was the target of another addition.

Detroit revealed they had signed free agent wideout Geronimo Allison to a contract. Allison was a veteran wide receiver who played with the Green Bay Packers for the last three seasons, and was a target of the team as well as quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Coming to the Lions, Allison could be expected to fill in near the bottom of the roster and battle for the No. 4 spot next season. The fact he’s a veteran player could be an advantage for Allison as it relates to chasing down a future roster spot.

Geronimo Allison Stats

In his career, Allison has put up 1,045 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s played 3 seasons with the Packers after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. While with the Fighting Illini, Allison put up 1,480 yards and 8 touchdowns in a pair of seasons. Allison originally started at Iowa Western Community College and transferred to Illinois before beginning his NFL career.

2019 wasn’t a great season for Allison considering he only collected 287 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he is still young enough that he could come into his own in his new system.

Allison was one of the key weapons for Aaron Rodgers. In his career going against the Lions, Allison has the second most yards against any opponent, going for 163 and a touchdown in 5 games. Obviously, the Lions won’t miss facing Allison one bit as a competitor.

Lions Biggest Needs Moving Forward Named

Though the offense hasn’t been focused on nearly as much, the signing of Allison and before that Geremy Davis at least changes that positionally. The defense seemingly has been the biggest target at this point, but there is more work to be done.

Now that the first wave of free agency is done, what are the Lions biggest needs remaining on the roster? Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at naming those needs for every team. As he said, while the Lions have done some heavy lifting on defense, much more is required.

Prisco said that he believes the Lions need help at cornerback and along the defensive line. Here’s a look at what he wrote as to why that’s the case:

“By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?”

In the aftermath of Detroit’s busy first week, there’s been little said about who the Lions could be targeting now. It seems a safe bet that at least one of these needs if not both will also be addressed in the draft and fairly early.

Prisco is right, however. Both do remain big holes on the team’s defense. There’s been little said about the offense, but the team probably does have to add something else to the mix at running back as well.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole. It’s been a good start even if the team isn’t quite done.

Adding Allison gives the team some help at wideout and a chance at adding a solid pass catcher to the mix.

