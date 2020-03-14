Market Price for Packers OT Bryan Bulaga’s Contract Revealed: Report

Bryan Bulaga has been an integral part of the Green Bay’s offensive line for the past few seasons, but a lucrative market for the veteran free-agent could see him end up costing more than the Packers are willing to spend this offseason

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Bulaga is projected to earn $12 million or more on his next contract in a conservative estimate as one of the top right tackles on the market in 2020. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins next Wednesday.

#Cowboys’ Byron Jones’ market *starts* at $16-$17 mil per season, according to teams I’ve spoken to. And that’s without factoring in whether it’s an Oklahoma land rush for him. Conservstive market on #Packers RT Bryan Bulaga is projecting to be $12 mil per. RTs about to get paid. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 11, 2020

Bulaga, who turns 31 later this month, started every game in 2019 and remains a pass-blocking force for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay’s past reluctance to sign third contracts with veteran offensive linemen has left his status in doubt for much of the offseason. Despite his stated interest in returning to the Packers next season, he recently revealed no contract talks have yet taken place.

The Packers could afford Bulaga if they prioritize him in free agency, but it would mean sacrificing much of their current spending power with about $27.95 available in cap space after Thursday’s release of tight end Jimmy Graham freed up another $8 million. Letting him walk could be more favorable with other needs to address at wide receiver, inside linebacker and along the defensive line.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Top Free-Agent TE Fuels Packers Rumors With Aaron Rodgers Comments