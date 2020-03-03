Evan Engram’s Latest Injury Update Puts His Giants Future in Limbo

There is no denying the talent that is New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. When on the field he’s one of the most lethal mismatches in all the NFL. His combination of size and speed is uncanny, even at this level.

However, Engram’s on-field play is not what has held him back from becoming a bonafide superstar in the pros, but rather his inability to remain on the playing field, something that reportedly could continue to be an issue heading into next season.

Evan Engram Remains in Walking Boot

Engram’s 2019 season ended following Week 9, as he suffered what proved to be a season-ending foot injury. Now, according to the New York Post, the Giants star tight end still remains in a walking boot, nearly three months removed from suffering the initial injury.

Engram remains in a walking boot after his late December foot surgery. He is one of the NFL’s best receiving tight ends when healthy but has missed 14 games due to injury in his three-year career.

Injuries have been a constant occurrence during Engram’s three-year NFL career. He’s played in just 19 of his 32 potential games over the past two years and has yet to complete a full 16 game slate in his career.

Decision on Engram’s 5th-Year Option Looms

Not only is the fact that Engram remains sidelined at this very moment concerning, but he’s also reportedly expected to be out until the start of training camp at the very least.

Certainly not the type of news a team is looking for when an impending decision regarding Engram’s fifth-year contract option is on the horizon. Per the New York Post, the Giants will have to make their decision on Engram’s contract option while the tight end is still sidelined.

The Giants must decide by May whether to pick up Engram’s fifth-year contract option for 2021. He is expected to be sidelined until training camp.

For all the talent brings, his production and availability is less than desirable for a player previously selected in the first round. He’s had no more than 45 receptions, nor three touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The Giants do have reserve tight end Kaden Smith, who shined in spot duty for the injured Engram a season ago and could very well see his role increase in 2020.

However, aside from Smith and a hobbled Engram, the Giants depth at tight end seems bleak, especially with rumblings of a possible retirement.

Rhett Ellison Contemplating Retirement

According to three NFL sources close to the New York Post, tight end Rhett Ellison is contemplating retirement. The 31-year old, eight-year veteran missed the final six games of 2019 due to a concussion.

Ellison’s contract calls for a $7.18M cap hit in 2020. Yet, the Giants could save $5M and endure just $2.18M in dead money if he were to be released or retire.

