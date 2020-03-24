Seahawks Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense just got a bit faster as former Patriots’ wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is heading to the Pacific Northwest. Dorsett is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The newest Seahawks’ wide receiver revealed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson that Russell Wilson recruiting him helped seal the deal.

“Seattle felt like the best opportunity to be the player I know I can be as a WR,” Dorsett explained to ESPN. “I spoke to Russell Wilson on face time while he was working out. Shows you his work ethic. That got me extra excited. I think overall it’s just the right fit for me.”



Dorsett Is the New Favorite to Be the Seahawks’ WR3

Dorsett is likely to compete to be the Seahawks’ WR3 behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Dorsett is coming off 29 receptions for 397 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season with the Patriots. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps believes Dorsett’s speed makes will make him a deep threat in the Seahawks’ offense.

“Good fit for the Seahawks offense. Dorsett has ELITE speed for a down field passing attack with the best deep ball thrower in the game @DangeRussWilson. Thing to consider about this signing, the potential of a shortened offseason may not be the time to develop another rookie WR,” Heaps explained on Twitter.

Dorsett Ran a 4.33 40-Yard Dash at the 2015 NFL Combine

Dorsett ran a blazing 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Combine before being selected by the Colts with the 29th pick of the draft. The receiver played his first two seasons in Indianapolis and the last three years in New England.

The Seahawks have been prioritizing the offensive line with four signings, and Dorsett marks the team’s first receiver move of the offseason. Seattle also signed tight end Greg Olsen after he was released by the Panthers. Dorsett now adds Wilson to the list of top quarterbacks the receiver has played with to go along with Tom Brady and Andrew Luck. Brady praised Dorsett early last season before the receiver trailed off late in 2019.

“He’s done a great job for us and he’s making a lot of plays for us, we put him all over the field, and [he] just continues to improve,” Brady said in September 2019, per USA Today. “I think this has been a big year for Phil. He’s worked really hard, put himself in a great position to take advantage of his opportunities, and he’s certainly done it. So, everyone’s happy for Phil. Nobody deserves it more than him, and he’s going to need to keep doing it.”

It has been an active second week of free agency for the Seahawks, but there is still no word on Jadeveon Clowney’s future. The Dorsett signing comes less than 24 hours after the Seahawks traded for noted cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Clowney is waiting out the free agency market, but the Seahawks are rumored to have both short and long-term deals on the table for the pass rusher.