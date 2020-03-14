Ex-Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Debut Revealed

Former New England Patriot’s tight end Rob Gronkowski’s first WWE appearance has been revealed. It was announced earlier this week that Gronk signed with the WWE, but his debut had not been revealed.

It was reported by Editor-in-Chief of Wrestling Sheet, Ryan Satin that the former tight end could make an appearance in the WWE as early as Friday Night SmackDown on March 20, and it appears that will be the case.

According to the WWE, Rob Gronkowski is set to appear during Friday Night SmackDown on March 20. Here is the official reveal tweet from the WWE:

It’s unclear at this time what role Gronk will fill, and what capacity he will used by the WWE. It has also not been revealed if there will be a live audience for the event, or if the location will change.

CNN reported that March 13’s Friday Night SmackDown moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it show would go on without a live audience. It is currently scheduled to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

