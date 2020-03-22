Seahawks Sign Former Top-10 Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have added their fourth offensive lineman in free agency as the team is signing Chance Warmack to a new contract, per Pro Football Talk. Warmack last played for the Eagles in 2018 but is making a comeback attempt with the Seahawks. Warmack played in nine games for the Eagles in 2018 but sat out last season “to get healthy,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“#Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal with former first-round OL Chance Warmack, per his agent Ron Slavin of @SPORTSTARSNYC. He’s back in the league after taking a year to get healthy,” Garafolo detailed on Twitter.

The Titans Selected Warmack With the No. 10 Pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Warmack is a former top-10 pick for the Titans, and the Seahawks are hoping they can help rejuvenate his career. Warmack spent the first three seasons of his career as a starting guard for the Titans. The lineman marks the seventh of the first 13 picks of the 2013 draft that have spent time on the Seahawks roster, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

“Warmack is the seventh of the top 13 picks in the 2013 draft who have now been members of the Seahawks. That was the year Seattle traded out of the first round as part of the Percy Harvin deal,” Condotta noted on Twitter.