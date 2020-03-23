Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls Helped Shaquille O’Neal Win $1,000 Bet

NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal and his Orlando Magic have the unique distinction of beating Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs in 1995.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Shaq discussed his relationship with MJ and advice that he received from His Airness.

Apparently, Shaq also won a bet based on a notable fact.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. The Nets tried to rebuild and brought in Dikembe Mutombo. You guys have had your battles in the 2001 NBA Finals. Help me understand something. Allen Iverson. Pound for pound one of the best little men ever to do it. Pound for pound, the best up there. One of the best – if not the best to do it –

Shaquille O’Neal: It’s hard to put him as one of the best – Listen, you can name your top 20 best. Anybody can name their top 20 and it’s a list that you probably can’t get mad at, he should be here, but when it comes to top 20 names A.I.’s name will be in there. And depending how they categorize it. The #1 hardest little man goes to A.I. period. The greatest guy never to win a championship? A.I. Toughest little guard ever? A.I. Toughest to guard? A.I…I try not to say that the number player is Jordan or LeBron or Kobe because then you start getting into the numbers — and I saw some numbers that actually pissed me off… they’re doing this NCAA 64 Top Player Bracket and they had me at the #9 seed. I was like what? I try not to get into he’s number this or he’s number that.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaq I was watching a documentary on YouTube last week. We got a lot of down time being in the house and it talked about how you on the Magic were the ONLY team to eliminate Michael Jordan and the Bulls –

Shaquille O’Neal: And you know how much money – listen I won thousands of dollars all the time with these little kids when they say, who’s the last person to beat Mike? I don’t know. I bet you $1000 that I know. Put it up then. You got money big dog…I won so much money then.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: There was a moment where you played defense against Mike and you knocked him on the ground. It was an accident. You know, it was a foul and you reached out your hand to help him up as a sign of respect. And the documentary said that Mike told you, “Don’t help me up big fella. That’s a sign of weakness.”. I didn’t see his mouth moving. Did he actually say that?

Shaquille O’Neal: He said that. Because remember we’re in the same fraternity. And even though we’re competing, you know I don’t want to say that it’s his job, but I really respect him and recognize him and that I could be in his position one day. He was just teaching me stuff. I was watching the documentary where Isiah was saying the Celtics – every time they beat us, they would teach us. So he was teaching how to be just like him.