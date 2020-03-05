Spike Lee Tried to Recruit Dwyane Wade to Knicks, Says Analyst

Over the last few days, the New York Knicks have been in the news for all the wrong reasons due to the incident involving Spike Lee.

Lee, the world-renowned, Oscar-winning director, and Knicks’ die-hard fan got into a heated argument with security at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

In a captured video of the incident, Lee told security, “because no one told me. No one told me. I’m staying here. Now, if you want to arrest like Charles Oakley, go the f*** ahead. Oh, you going to arrest me, put my head behind my back like Oakley?”

According to multiple reports, Lee was trying to go through a different entrance at the Garden, which caused the disturbance. The world-renowned filmmaker detailed everything that happened on Wednesday’s edition of First Take.

“I have been using the same entrance for 28 plus years. The employees’ entrance on 33rd street, yesterday, last night I go in there my ticket is scanned I’m in,” he said.

“I’m waiting on the elevator, and people are also having their tickets scanned as well, and the elevator is not moving. So, a security guy comes to me and says we need you to get off the elevator I said for what? Well, we can speak about it right now. I said I am not getting off the elevator, so another five minutes went by, and they finally sent the elevator up because they know I wasn’t getting out the elevator.”

“I get on the elevator and for the people that don’t know, ‘The Garden’ floor is on the fifth floor. The elevator goes up to five, and security is waiting for me like I just ran out of Macy’s like I was stealing something. They said this guy the security guy says Mr. Lee you have to leave Madison Square Garden. They wanted me to leave The Garden walk outside and come back on 31st street.”

Ultimately, he wasn’t kicked out of the game and was sitting courtside as his Knicks took on the Houston Rockets.

Wade to the Big Apple?

As we all know, Lee is a well-known figure at Knicks games, but also a pretty good team recruiter.

On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith said he got a text from someone associated with Dwyane Wade’s camp, who mentioned that Lee was trying to recruit Wade to the Knicks in 2010.

“In 2010, that dude Spike Lee was on the phone recruiting [Dwyane] Wade to come to the Knicks like he was employed by the team,” according to the text.

“Waiting for us in the lobbies of hotels, whenever we came to New York, traveling to recruit on behalf of the Knicks, and they treat him like this, what a despicable thing to do.”

Wade Recruits Lebron James, Chris Bosh to Join Him in Miami

If you remember, Wade was not only a free agent, but so was LeBron James, and Chris Bosh in the summer of 2010. The 2003 NBA draft classmates were just reaching the prime of their careers and took their respective teams as far as they could.

Therefore, the three players decided to form a super team in Miami, with the help of Pat Riley. Wade signed a six-year, $107.2 million contract, while James signed a six-year, $110 million contract.

Furthermore, Bosh signed a six-year, $110 million contract with Miami. Together, the trio won two NBA titles in their four-year stint with the Heat.

Knicks Were Interested in Dwyane Wade a Few Years Ago

Surprisingly enough, this is not the first time that we’ve heard the Knicks connected to Wade. When Wade was a free agent in 2016, the Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly interested in him.

However, New York did not have enough money to meet his salary demands. Wade ultimately decided to sign a massive two-year, $47 million deal with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

