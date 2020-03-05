Top 5 Most Vicious Flying Knee Knockouts in UFC History [WATCH]

One of the most devastating and fan-pleasing ways a fighter can win a match in MMA is by a flying knee knockout. And the UFC has graciously compiled a top five list of the best flying knee KOs in the promotion’s history.

Here is the video:

Yoel Romero vs. Chris Weidman – UFC 205

The first fight in the video is a match between two middleweights at UFC 205, Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero and former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris “All-American” Weidman. This was the former champ’s first fight after losing his title to Luke Rockhold, and it didn’t go according to plan for the All-American. He was savagely KO’d in the third round by the Soldier of God’s flying knee.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren – UFC 239

In the consensus greatest knockout of 2019, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal devastated “Funky” Ben Askren at UFC 239 with the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history. Gamebred charged at Funky, who was coming in for the takedown, and landed a brutal flying knee that knocked Askren out cold. The KO clocked-in at five seconds into the first round.

Carlos Condit vs. Dong Hyun Kim – UFC 132

Dating back to July 2011, former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Carlos “The Natural Born Killer” Condit crushed Dong Hyun Kim with a flying knee at UFC 132. This win led The Natural Born Killer to his shot at the interim welterweight title. He won the belt by defeating Nick Diaz in a controversial decision that is still debated by fans to this day.

Spencer Fisher vs. Matt Wiman – UFC 60

This match goes all the way back to a lightweight fight in 2006 between Spencer “The King” Fisher and Matt “Handsome” Wiman. Fisher, who may be best known for his three fights with Sam Stout, landed a picture-perfect flying knee against Handsome in the second round. And to top it off, it was a walk-off KO.

B.J. Penn vs. Sean Sherk – UFC 84

At UFC 84, UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn defended his lightweight belt against the former lightweight king Sean “The Muscle Shark” Sherk. This fight featured vintage Penn, and his flying knee will be forever remembered as one of the greatest ever. It wasn’t a full knockout, but The Muscle Shark couldn’t continue into the next round, granting Penn the win by TKO.

