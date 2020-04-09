Wild Origin Story Revealed About Tyson Fury’s Latest Feud

Suddenly, undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was feuding with newly crowned WWE champ Drew McIntyre and nobody really seemed to know why.

In fact, Fury went so far as to accept McIntyre’s challenge earlier this week after “The Scottish Psychopath” scored his epic world title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

But nobody really seemed to know just how this whole thing started in the first place until McIntyre revealed the wild origin story of his feud with Fury on WWE’s The Bump.

“Apparently, Tyson Fury and I are feuding now,” McIntyre said. “He’s been petitioning for a match with me. I want the world to know our [WWE] superstars are getting a freaking match first before him. But, if he keeps pushing it, I’ll knock his head off when things get back to normal.”

You can watch the entire segment below.

Drew McIntyre dishes on WrestleMania and Tyson Fury beef: WWE’s The Bump, April 8, 2020New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joins the crew of WWE’s The Bump yet again to discuss a range of topics and emotions as his reign begins. Titus O’Neil and Bubba Ray Dudley also stop by to discuss all things WrestleMania, and NXT General Manager William Regal makes an appearance as well. GET YOUR 1st MONTH of WWE NETWORK for FREE: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com ———————————— WWE on Social Media ———————————— Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealWWE Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe ——————————————— Check out our other channels! ——————————————— The Bella Twins: https://www.youtube.com/thebellatwins UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown WWEMusic: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic Total Divas: https://www.youtube.com/wwetotaldivas #WWE #wrestling #prowrestling 2020-04-08T15:39:48.000Z

Beef Started After Fury’s WrestleMania 36 Predictions

McIntyre revealed it all started when Fury posted his WrestleMania 36 predictions via social media. Fury, 31, is the WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world, but he’s also a huge fan of professional wrestling. In fact, Fury competed against Braun Strowman last year at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and it seems more wrestling competition is likely for the champ.

Fury revealed in that same Instagram post he was originally scripted to be part of WrestleMania 36 but had to skip the trip because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless, McIntyre said his new beef with boxing’s heavyweight champion was egged on through text messages and social media posts the WWE champ received after Fury’s prediction. What’s most interesting about the whole thing is that Fury never really said any of the things McIntyre thinks he said, at least not the in the Instagram post McIntyre attributed.

“It began with him – I guess – giving his predictions, and mentioning that he thinks I was going to win but that he could smash me and he’d be champion, or whatever,” McIntyre said. “I don’t know his exact words, because I don’t pay attention to it. A lot of people told me through text messages and social media, informing me that he called me out before WrestleMania.”

McIntyre Challenged Fury for Basically No Reason?

So it appears that maybe McIntyre epically threw down the gauntlet to Fury during a recent interview with TalkSport for basically no reason. There’s no evidence that Fury said the many things McIntyre thinks he said, at least from his social media accounts.

“After I won the title, I was on TalkSport…and it came up, “McIntyre said. “I basically said, ‘If it ever came to it, I would face him for the title, and I would beat him.’ He responded to that and it took a life of its own.”

Still, the newly crowned WWE champ said Fury would have to wait in line behind other WWE superstars before getting a title shot. The 34-year-old WWE champ gave three reasons.

“He started it, number one. Number two, like I said earlier, our superstars are getting the shot first, because they deserve it and they’ve worked for it,” McIntyre said. “And number three, if he wants the match, that’s fine. If he wants it in the U.K., that’s fine. I don’t care. He’s got the deadly hands. What’s he going to do when I take him down and smash him and he’s on his back?”

READ NEXT: Here’s When Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Should Retire

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson