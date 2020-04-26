Browns Sign Undrafted Cornerback to Massive Deal

The Cleveland Browns wanted Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green bad and were willing to pay the price to land him.

The Browns signed Green to an undrafted free agent deal that includes $145,000 guaranteed, with $130,000 base salary guarantee and $15,000 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Cleveland Browns wanted Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green badly. They signed him to a free agent deal that includes $145,000 guaranteed, with $130,000 base salary guarantee and $15,000 signing bonus, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2020

While it’s a tremendous deal for the undrafted stud corner, he still would have liked to be drafted. Even “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final pick of the draft, secures a $628,873 salary as part of a four-year, $3.37 million contract.

Green started three seasons for the Cowboys, getting the nod as a second-team Big 12 defender twice. He had six interceptions and 147 total tackles over his career with Oklahoma State.

@Browns Thank You for this Opportunity… #DawgPound Y’all got a Dog I promise that, Whole League about to feel me! Lessgoooo! 🧡🧡🧡 R.I.P Pops 💚 — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) April 26, 2020

Green was projected to go between rounds 4-5. Here was the breakdown on Green prior to the draft, via NFL.com.

“Outside cornerback with size and length, but a lack of speed that could limit his scheme fits. He imposes his size on less shifty targets from press and when playing the ball underneath. He plays with adequate athleticism and route anticipation, but has issues sticking with quick route breaks and longer routes where he will fall behind against NFL speed. Green might be best-suited as a backup in a zone-heavy coverage scheme where he keeps the game in front of him and in smaller spaces.

Green did not have an impressive combine performance. He ran 4.62 in the 40-yard dash and later ran a 4.71 on his second run through.

Browns Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Browns have been busy since the draft ended on Saturday with a bevy of undrafted free agent signings.

Solomon Ajayi, linebacker, Liberty

Elijah Benton, safety, Liberty

Ja’Marcus Bradley, wide receiver, Louisiana

Tony Brown, wide receiver, Colorado

Kevin Davidson, quarterback, Princeton

Drake Dorbeck, offensive tackle, Southern Mississippi

Brian Herrien, running back, Georgia

Jameson Houston, cornerback, Baylor

Benny LaMay, running back, Charlotte

Jovante Moffatt, safety, Middle Tennessee State

George Obinna, defensive end, Sacramento State

Alex Taylor, offensive tackle, South Carolina State

Jeffery Whatley, defensive tackle, South Alabama

Nate Wieting, tight end, Iowa

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that the undrafted free agent process had a few new hurdles in the virtual landscape, but like the draft, was relatively flawless.

“A lot of the undrafted free agent process occurs on the phone, where after the draft we are on the phone with the players’ agents or we are doing a little recruiting with the actual player,” Berry said. “It does create some more challenges because you do have a big group that is trying to communicate over a virtual platform, but it really didn’t slow us down that much and we feel really good coming out of the process.”

Browns Strong Draft Addressed Positions of Need

The Browns drew praise for a very productive draft, picking up help at positions of need to go with a strong free agent class.

“We are excited about what we have done so far this spring,” Berry said. “We also know it all has to play out in the fall. We have a lot of hard work on the field to do before that comes to fruition.”

Here’s a full list of the Browns picks:

Round 1, Pick No. 10: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Round 2, Pick No. 44: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Grant Delpit, S, LSU Round 3, Pick No. 88: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri Round 3, Pick No. 97: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU Round 4, Pick No. 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic Round 5, Pick No. 160: Nick Harris, C, Washington

Nick Harris, C, Washington Round 6, Pick No. 187: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

READ NEXT: Browns Make Final Call of DE Olivier Vernon