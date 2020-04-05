Cowboys Focus Pre-Draft Attention on Towering Texas-Born Wide Receiver

He’s beasted in the Dallas Cowboys‘ backyard, and now he’s firmly on their radar.

Denzel Mims, a Daingerfield, TX., native and standout wide receiver at Baylor, one of the top prospects in a historically deep draft class, recently told Matt Mosley of ESPN 1660 the Cowboys are among the teams he’s most frequently spoken with ahead of the annual offseason spectacle, set to kick off Thursday, April 23.

A three-year starter for the Bears, Mims totaled 2,925 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on 186 receptions, across 40 games. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season, the true senior saving his best for his last with career highs in catches (66) and TDs (12).

A size-speed freak at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, Mims dazzled during February’s Scouting Combine, clocking a 4.38 forty-time, 38.5-inch vertical jump, and 131-inch broad jump. His arms measured in at 33 7/8 and his hands at 9 3/8.

Mims is more quick than fast, a possession threat and between-the-20s monster; NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith, a 2018 third-round pick.

Mims is a long-striding outside target with excellent height, weight and speed and an insane catch-radius. He’s a touchdown threat anytime he’s near the red zone, with the focus and body control to finesse and finish catches above the rim. He struggles to release and separate from physical press corners, and he doesn’t consistently compete and outwork opponents for positioning on contested catches. If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous “Z” receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with.

Projected to come off the board anywhere from late-first to early-third, Mims has the numbers game working against him. As in, the glut (and overwhelming talent) of fellow incoming rookie wideouts such as Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, LSU’s Justin Jefferson, and TCU’s Jalen Reagor — all potential Day 1 selections.

Mims surely won’t be in the discussion for the Cowboys’ No. 17 overall choice. But No. 51, a different story. The roster need is there, and Mims’ theoretical ceiling, particularly in Dallas’ high-octane offense, is mouthwatering.

If they want him, though, they may have to take him a round early. In-demand Mims revealed he’s also drawing heavy interest from the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Tennessee Titans.

Fit with Cowboys

One could make the case that Mims is a luxury rather than a necessity considering the Cowboys boast $100 million man Amari Cooper and 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup at the position. They’re set … for quite a while.

But Dallas did lose WR3 Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans, who rewarded him with a three-year, $27 million contract. They also lost WR4 Tavon Austin to the open market, where he remains, an unsigned free agent. And they won’t rely on the likes of Devin Smith, Ventell Bryant, and Tevin Jones.

The beauty of Mims staying “home,” is that he wouldn’t feel any immediate pressure to perform. Afforded the opportunity to crawl before he walks, he could slowly assimilate and, in the short term, give Dak Prescott another red-zone safety blanket. There’s no such thing as too many weapons.

